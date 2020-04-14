Outdoor Trend: The Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 

W

click to enlarge Aaron Gifford

Bend personal trainer Jess Beauchemin, out on one of her neighborhood walking challenges.

"People are still crowding on the River Trail and the familiar parks, but most of the city sidewalks and lesser-known trails are empty," Beauchemin told the Source. "I am looking at this as a great opportunity to get to know and love Bend even more. Every nook and cranny of it."