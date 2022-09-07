Paradise Lost: Closures at Little Pizza Paradise, Flatbread Pizzerias, Some at Least Temporarily 

Two longtime pizza places in Bend have closed their doors in recent days—though for at least one of them, it may not be forever. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, the regional chain based in Idaho with a location in the Old Mill, closed its doors this summer. Now, its owner is selling the restaurant equipment online—a signal that it won’t be back in business anytime soon.



click to enlarge Unsplash

Also closed this week: Little Pizza Paradise, a pizza place located in the Cascade Village Shopping Center.

“Effective Tuesday September 13th we are temporarily suspending operations due to extreme staff shortage,” owner Pete Wojda wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Our staff levels are not sufficient to operate even at reduced hours at this time. We will be working on the staffing issue and hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” We reached out to the owners to get more info on their prospective reopening, but did not hear back by press time.