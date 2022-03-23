Pats on the Back for Everyone 

There's a reason why the ratings for the Oscars have kept going down over the last few years. A lot of that has to do with the fact that critics and audiences rarely agree on what constitutes a great film anymore. Just pick any movie on Rotten Tomatoes and compare the critics' score with the audience one to see how wildly they differ. I don't think the average audience member wants to tune into something where they think the winners are wildly out of touch with what movies are actually popular with filmgoers.
So this year, I'm breaking my predictions down into two categories: what I think will win and what I think should win. Let's see how closely they align. Play at home if you're so inclined!
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:
What Should Win: "Dune"- The effects team built a world unlike any seen before.
What Will Win: "Dune"- The work is just too strong to ignore, but the popularity of "Spider-Man" could possibly give it a leg up.
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
What Should Win: "On My Mind" is such a lovely short that I'm just rooting for its good-natured meditation on loss.
What Will Win: "Take and Run" is topical and important which means the timing on it will probably give it the win.
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM:
What Should Win: "Boxballet" is a gorgeous little love story, but it's from Russia which makes me think it doesn't stand a chance.
What Will Win: "Robin Robin" is a crowd pleaser and is the most polished with stunning stop-motion animation.
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM:
What Should Win: I would be happy with either "Audible" or "Lead Me Home" to win, but I'm giving the edge to "Lead Me Home" because of the raw and unsentimental tone as it looks at the homelessness epidemic.
What Will Win: "Audible" is one of the most gorgeously produced docs I've ever seen, which could put it in the lead.
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
What Should Win: "Flee" is unforgettable and an important look at the immigrant experience.
What Will Win: "I think "Flee" has this, but "Summer of Soul" is such a miraculous discovery that I couldn't be upset if Questlove took home a statue.
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM:
What Should Win: "Drive My Car" is a masterpiece and only gets better with subsequent viewings.
What Will Win: "Drive My Car" has this locked.
BEST SOUND:
What Should Win: "Dune" has sounds in it I've never heard before.
What Will Win: "West Side Story" will take this because Academy voters love a musical.
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:
What Should Win: The sets in "Nightmare Alley" are breathtaking,
What Will Win: "West Side Story" just looks so good that it's going to take this.
BEST EDITING:
What Should Win: "Dune" teaches a masterclass on taking massive source material and whittling it down to its essence.
What Will Win: "The Power of the Dog" because it has the momentum.
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:
What Should Win: I don't mean to beat the drum too hard on "Dune," but there's some next-level makeup work in that film.
What Will Win: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" makes Jessica Chastain almost unrecognizable, which voters love.
BEST COSTUME DESIGN:
What Should Win: "Dune" creates entire worlds, cultures and belief structures with its costuming.
What Will Win: I wouldn't be surprised if "Cruella" took this because the costumes are astounding, but I have a feeling "West Side Story" has it on lock.
BEST ORIGINAL SONG:
What Should Win: I personally absolutely love Billie Eilish's Bond theme song, but I'm in the minority.
What Will Win: "Encanto" is in the business of earworms.
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:
What Should Win: "The Power of the Dog's" score sets the tone for the entire film.
What Will Win: "Encanto" might have this, but the score in "Dog" is just so damn good.
BEST ANIMATED FILM:
What Should Win: "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" is my personal favorite animated film of the year. Funny, heartfelt and everything in between.
What Will Win: "Encanto" has this without question, but it would be nice if "Flee" got the upset.
BEST ACTOR:
Who Should Win: Cumberbatch is chameleonic, but Will Smith does some truly amazing work.
Who Will Win: It's Smith's turn for an Oscar but it wouldn't surprise me if Bandersnatch crept in and won it.
BEST ACTRESS:
Who Should Win: Colman absolutely destroyed me in "The Lost Daughter," but she's always incredible.
Who Will Win: Chastain disappears under makeup in "Tammy Faye" and the voters love it when that happens.
BEST PICTURE:
What Should Win: Of the available choices, "Drive My Car" is kinda inarguably the best picture of the year.
What Will Win: "The Power of the Dog" has been winning all the awards, so there's no reason to think the Oscars will be any different.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:
What Should Win: "Macbeth" and "Dune" both do astounding things with shadow and color.
What Will Win: "West Side Story" looks like a timeless piece of cinema, so this might have it.
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
What Should Win: Without question "TWPitW" has the best script of all of these choices. It finds truth in the most personal of moments.
What Will Win: "Licorice Pizza" might take this for the nostalgia factor.
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
What Should Win: "The Lost Daughter" just tells such a transcendent story that it's hard not to root for it.
What Will Win: ""The Power of the Dog" is the critical darling on this list.
BEST DIRECTOR:
Who Should Win: "Drive My Car" has the finest moment in a film all year (the finale performance of "Vanya"), so I have to go with that.
Who Will Win: A week ago I would have said Jane Campion, but she's been putting her foot in her mouth lately, so now I wouldn't be surprised if Spielberg took it. I hope I'm wrong and Hamaguchi takes the gold.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Who Should Win: Kotsur without question.
Who Will Win: Kotsur without question.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Who Should Win: Dunst gives the performance of her career in "Dog." She's flawless.
Who Will Win: I think Dunst has this, but DeBose might get an upset.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here