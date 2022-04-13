People of Central Oregon Cannabis 

Gary Daktyl

Owner/Operator At Wildflower Hemp Co.

Erica Durtschi

What is the hardest part of your job?

The hardest part of my job is keeping up with the legal changes to the industry in parallel to the constant evolution of the market itself.

Favorite cultivar:

CBD-Pink Panther, THC-Gelato #25

What do you wish cannabis consumers knew?

I wish cannabis consumers knew how much effort it takes to trim a pound of flower.

What keeps you driving forward, what motivates you?

What keeps driving me forward is straight-up passion. I love the industry from all aspects...the people, dank flowers, loud aromas...it really does make me smile and I have no plans in changing my career.

What is your favorite 4:20 music?

My favorite 4:20 music is all forms of reggae and hip hop.

Gary's Choice Question: Are you working on any new projects?

Yes, I have been recently focusing my time on indoor cultivation and solventless hash extraction.







Lizette Coppinger

Co-Founder/Partner At Cannabend & Gardner/HR/Facility Manager at Northwest Soiltech

Erica Durtschi

What is the hardest part of your job?

Human Resources and not being able to buy all the products we want for the retail shop due to limited budgets.

Favorite Cultivar: Donny Burger



What is your favorite 4:20 music?

Slightly Stoopid, Sophistafunk, Fortunate Youth, Pepper and of course, Mac Miller.

What do you wish Cannabis consumers knew?

Terps trump numbers. Also, not all Cannabis is grown the same. How you grow it matters.

What keeps you driving forward, what motivates you?

The next delicious strain and being able to provide it to the public. Helping expand people's minds about what quality cannabis is.

Lizette's choice question: In what ways can our industry improve?

Cannabis businesses coming together via collaborations and community work and events. This should be an industry of love. Also, help normalize the use of cannabis so we are not always excluded from public events.







Jack Robson

Boss Guy At High Desert Pure

Always challenging the industry to offer more; a higher calling is what motivates this terpene whisperer.



What do you wish cannabis consumers knew?

I wish consumers had the opportunity to learn more about the science of cannabis... different cannabinoids, terpenes, and how they can help. With decades of research suppression, a knowledge deficit is to be expected, but I feel that we've turned the corner and we will be much better off for it as a society.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Being responsible for a whole team of people, our extended family if you will. It is both extremely fulfilling and yet also challenging. The last thing you'd want to do is let down the team, which keeps me on my toes for sure.

Favorite Cultivar: Whatever my friends are growing!

What is your favorite 4:20 music?

Generally reggae, or more specifically, Jawaiian or sunshine reggae.

What keeps you driving forward; what motivates you?

Helping people. The emails and social media posts we receive from our customers telling us how much we've changed and helped their lives is touching and extremely motivating. I'm not sure I can think of a higher calling than improving someone's quality of life.

Jack's choice question: How is the industry likely to change over the next few years?

We're already seeing big $$ companies come in and buy farms, dispensaries, manufacturers and labs. I'm extremely curious to see how this all pans out, and I'm hopeful that a lot of the mom-and-pop startups like us will be able to give the big money guys a solid run for their money.







Melissa Johnson

HR Manager At Substance Market

Bow to retail royalty, for continually raisingthe bar on the shopping experience and empowering cannabis cogs.



What is the hardest part of your job?

Finding and developing talented staff who enjoy cannabis and serving people, too. We want our staff to reflect the vibrant community in which we operate, and so we seek diverse individuals who represent themselves professionally and compassionately.

What do you wish cannabis consumers knew?

Tinctures are the secret weapon for high-dose edibles that are also easy to titrate. Another consideration: When you find a product that works well for your needs, buy as much as you can because once it's gone, it's gone.

Favorite Cultivar: Jack Herer

What is your favorite 4:20 music?

"Malibu" by Anderson Paak will forever be etched into my soul as the perfect album for a 4:20 session after a rocking busy day. Pair this album with a bowl of GMO Cookies and you are good to go.

What keeps you driving forward, what motivates you?

It is thrilling to be at the forefront of a movement that is creating meaningful careers. I am excited for our continued expansion, for legalization across the country and for the meaningful work available to a generation of job seekers.

Melissa's Choice Question: What advice would you give to women and minorities who seek a career in cannabis?

Cannabis companies strive to reflect the populations they serve. Listening, detail-orientation and building relationships of trust are the keys to a retailer's success.





ORLANDO BAZA

Office Manager at Juniper Analytics providing consistent quality control, this industry heavyweight has been your backstage cannabis bouncer this whole time.





Working in an innovative and challenging industry. I would have to say the challenging part of this position would be fully understanding constantly changing rules and regulations at the state and federal level.

What do you wish cannabis consumers knew?

I would like to remind cannabis consumers high potency is not the only measure of quality cannabis. Terpenes and other cannabinoids play a big part in your experience.

Favorite Cultivar: Slurricrasher

What is your favorite 4:20 music?

Cypress Hill, Snoop Dogg, Sublime, Willie Nelson and some Bob Marley.

What keeps you driving forward, what motivates you?

Knowing the fact that my hard work and perseverance will help me achieve daily goals. Continually learning new things and driving the team to success are huge steps that keep me motivated in the industry.

Orlando's choice question: What are your hobbies?

Enjoying the great outdoors. Hiking, kayaking, riding our great MTB trails and fishing our lakes and rivers.