Persian (and American) Flavors for Redmond 

A new restaurant featuring both Persian and American flavors held its soft opening last month in Redmond. Saffron Grill is located on NW Sixth Street in Redmond, close to the Sleep Inn. Its menu includes chicken tandoori and tika beef kebabs and lamb chops all served with Afghan-style basmati rice on the Persian side of the menu, as well as burgers and pizzas on the more "American" side. The restaurant is slowly adding more Persian menu items as more staff members come on board, its owners told the Source. Saffron Grill also offers a full bar and sports on TV.



click to enlarge Courtesy Saffron Grill Facebook

Saffron Grill

1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond

541-604-8883