 Pete Kartsounes Steps into New Age | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 18, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Pete Kartsounes Steps into New Age 

The Bend artist's second album of the year will help relax mind, body and soul

By

The productive year for Pete Kartsounes continues. In August, the Bend-based singer/songwriter released "Out Here On My Own Vol. 1," and on Nov. 10, Kartsounes released his second album of the year, "Mindful Muse." But that doesn't mean his work is done. Even as he got on the phone with me, Kartsounes was with guitar and notepad, deep into writing more material.

"I've always written music that's optimistic and positive. I don't like to swim in pity and complain. I always like to rise above the challenge. And what greater challenge than to have a pandemic?" he says. "I just lost a friend [to COVID-19] this week, I lost my job, and now it's almost 2021. I'm not going to sink in this. I take it as a challenge to be more productive than ever."

"Mindful Muse" is available for purchase through Pete Kartsounes directly, or you can find it online at Bandcamp. - COURTESY PETE KARTSOUNES
  • Courtesy Pete Kartsounes
  • "Mindful Muse" is available for purchase through Pete Kartsounes directly, or you can find it online at Bandcamp.

Kartsounes' latest release also shows him stepping into new territory. "Mindful Muse" is a showcase of elegant and calming soundscapes that he says are perfect for relaxation, meditation or yoga. Friends of Kartsounes have even reached out to tell him it has helped calm their kids while stuck inside their homes.

While making the album Kartsounes used instruments like ukulele and piano—and most notably, a Native American flute, which he says always takes him to a place of peace. While a fan of the genre before this, "Mindful Muse" marks the first time Kartsounes himself has made a new-age project.

"I have actually been listening to this kind of music a lot. I'm a huge fan of Carlos Nakai and Peter Kater's stuff. I've spent thousands of miles with a backpack on going through Colorado and Oregon. And to get my mind in a nice place, I like to listen to instrumental music, something I can put down real low. Something with a nice ambience," says Kartsounes. "And when we got that fire, and all that smoke... it just felt really melancholy outside. We couldn't go outside, there was nowhere to go. I just packed my bags every day and took a walk to my studio and just locked the doors for eight days. I basically just let the music come through me."

The process of making the album was also relaxing for Kartsounes. He says he didn't know what would come of each session or how the sounds would turn out. Instead of his lyrics guiding a story, the sounds inspire strong imagery for the listener. Kartsounes says he didn't even know what genre to call it before he had to register it with distribution and streaming services—but new age was the best fit.

"I don't like to be the conductor in a process like this, especially with this kind of music. I don't like to have the wheel. This kind of music is like letting it flow through you. It knows what it needs to be."

All in all, the making of the album is something Kartsounes will never forget.

"It was a weird and magical experience," he says.

If you want something to help you take a reprieve from the tense times, "Mindful Muse" is a great choice. You can find it online at Kartsoune's website (petekmusic.com) or available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. He'll also be performing at the John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts in Eugene on Dec. 17 (provided such things are allowed...).

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winter Raptors
It's Wayne's World
A Takeout and Delivery Pivot, Part Deux
Return on Investment
Apt. 201B Or Not To Be
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Juju Eyeball, A Beatles Cover Band.

Juju Eyeball, A Beatles Cover Band. - Kelly D's Banquet Room

Thu., Nov. 19, 7-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Modern-Day Payola?

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 11, 2020
    Local artists say Spotify's recent announcement to give artist and labels paid promotion isn't a cool feature; it's harmful to the industry and those listening More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    New on the Bend-Block

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 4, 2020
    Faded Rituals makes its electronic-music debut with "Summertime Forever" More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    BOO! Halloween Shows Are Everywhere

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 28, 2020
    A spooky week of fun as Central Oregon lines up concerts all over the region More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Isaac Biehl

  • Modern-Day Payola?

    Modern-Day Payola?

    Local artists say Spotify's recent announcement to give artist and labels paid promotion isn't a cool feature; it's harmful to the industry and those listening
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 11, 2020
  • New on the Bend-Block

    New on the Bend-Block

    Faded Rituals makes its electronic-music debut with "Summertime Forever"
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • BOO! Halloween Shows Are Everywhere

    BOO! Halloween Shows Are Everywhere

    A spooky week of fun as Central Oregon lines up concerts all over the region
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 28, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 18-25, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation