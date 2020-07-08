 Plant-Based Bites | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 08, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Plant-Based Bites 

Five local vegan dishes to fool even the most dedicated carnivore

By

Local restaurants cater to a variety of dietary restrictions and lifestyle choices, so even those with limited diets never have limited options. This week, we're rounding up five vegan meals that many—no matter how meat-obsessed—can enjoy.

Wait... this is vegan?! Lively Up Yourself has all of your vegan comfort food needs covered. - JED BELLEFEUILLE @POSITIVEBREWDUDE
Lively Up Yourself, a vegan food cart named after a well-known Bob Marley song, serves up comfort food, including its BBQ Burrito. It's crafted with marinated, smoked jackfruit smothered in house-made BBQ sauce, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla with onion, purple cabbage coleslaw, brown rice and house queso. Make it gluten-free by throwing it all in a bowl. 1661 NE 4th St, Bend

Root Down Kitchen's Hoisin Tempeh and Roasted Cauliflower Tacos, made with spinach, radish, sumac-marinated onions and a housemade green tahini sauce are totally satisfying. 215 NW Hill St, Bend

With a brand spankin' new location at Spoken Moto, A Broken Angel Sustainable Food Cart & Catering has a vegan Philly, but the signature Pacific NW Philly Sandwich is truly an herbivorous dream. The sandwich is stuffed with marinated portobello strips, caramelized chilis, onions, and smothered in roasted garlic poblano cream and served on a focaccia hoagie. 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Deeply Rooted opened its doors just days before the statewide shutdown. Now reopened for dine-in and takeout, the vegan eatery serves up dishes that could easily be mistaken for the "real thing." The Inglorious Bastard, a pretzel roll stuffed with a convincing Beyond bratwurst, sweet caramelized onions, sauerkraut and stone ground mustard, is served with a signature green salad. 1133 NW Wall St Ste 100, Bend

Since it opened in 2019, Toasty has been serving up much more than standard smashed avo on wheat. The Faken Bac'n Ranch is made with smoky tempeh, fresh avocado, onion, tomato, local microgreens and vegan ranch dressing. Think vegan avocado toast on (the good kind of) steroids. 536 NW Arizona Ave, Bend

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
