March 27, 2018 News » Local News

Police Make Arrest in Killing of Sunriver Swan 

The swan named "Chuck" died last November

By

Police in Sunriver have arrested a Bend man accused of killing a trumpeter swan near the Sunriver Nature Center in November.

Cops say they received an anonymous tip leading them to 23-year-old Jordan Dupuis, who they later arrested on a charge of Unlawfully Taking of Prohibited Species, a Class A Misdemeanor. It's illegal to hunt swans in the state of Oregon. 

click image A trumpeter swan in its native habitat. - ALAN D. WILSON, WWW.NATURESPICSONLINE.COM
  • Alan D. Wilson, www.naturespicsonline.com
  • A trumpeter swan in its native habitat.

Officers found the swan, who they believe was shot Thanksgiving Day, just north of Gannet Lane in Sunriver. The swan, an 11-year-old male named Chuck, was later euthanized by veterinarians. Dupuis will be in court April 18 in relation to the case. If convicted, a Class A misdemeanor can carry a sentence of up to one year behind bars.


Comments

