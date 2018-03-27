Police Make Arrest in Killing of Sunriver Swan 

Police in Sunriver have arrested a Bend man accused of killing a trumpeter swan near the Sunriver Nature Center in November.



Cops say they received an anonymous tip leading them to 23-year-old Jordan Dupuis, who they later arrested on a charge of Unlawfully Taking of Prohibited Species, a Class A Misdemeanor. It's illegal to hunt swans in the state of Oregon.

click image Alan D. Wilson, www.naturespicsonline.com

A trumpeter swan in its native habitat.

Officers found the swan, who they believe was shot Thanksgiving Day, just north of Gannet Lane in Sunriver. The swan, an 11-year-old male named Chuck, was later euthanized by veterinarians. Dupuis will be in court April 18 in relation to the case. If convicted, a Class A misdemeanor can carry a sentence of up to one year behind bars.