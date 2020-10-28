 Pre-Ordering Now Available for Fill Your Pantry Event | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 28, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Pre-Ordering Now Available for Fill Your Pantry Event 

Locals fill up on large quantities of things commonly used in the kitchen

By

For those looking to stock up on bulk pantry items for the long winter ahead, the Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event on Nov. 14 is the place to do it—and to support local farmers at the same time. The event lets locals fill up on large quantities of things commonly used in the kitchen, such as 10-pound bags of onions, or 20-pound bags of potatoes, for example.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Now in its fifth year, this year's event will take place at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, outdoors, where people can socially distance while also stocking up.

"I believe that now, more than ever, Fill Your Pantry is crucial to the food security of Central Oregon," said Event Coordinator Megan French in a press release. "I believe in the power of this community to care for each other, to grow nutritious food for each other, and to do it all while caring for the land. This is a great place to play your part in creating a more robust local food system."

Pre-ordering for the event began on Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 8. Pre-ordering allows farmers to plan how much food to bring, and also allows the customer to reserve the items they want. Not all items available at the event will be on the pre-order list; other vendors will be available at the Nov. 14 event.

Patrons do not need to register in advance to attend the free event.

5th Annual Fill Your Pantry
Sat., Nov. 14. 11am-3pm
Deschutes County Fairgrounds' OSU Extension Parking Lot
3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
Preorder at centraloregonfillyourpantry.com
Free and outdoors; masks required


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Party on with the Next Take-Home Brewfest
Spookies
Make a Plan for What Happens Next, Before Listing the Property for Sale
New Lady Leader in Tech
At Debt's Door
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Peninsula Hike: Past, Present and Future

Peninsula Hike: Past, Present and Future - Peninsula Road North of Crooked River Ranch

Thu., Oct. 29, 8 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 28-November 4, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation