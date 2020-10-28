Pre-Ordering Now Available for Fill Your Pantry Event 

For those looking to stock up on bulk pantry items for the long winter ahead, the Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event on Nov. 14 is the place to do it—and to support local farmers at the same time. The event lets locals fill up on large quantities of things commonly used in the kitchen, such as 10-pound bags of onions, or 20-pound bags of potatoes, for example.

Now in its fifth year, this year's event will take place at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, outdoors, where people can socially distance while also stocking up.

"I believe that now, more than ever, Fill Your Pantry is crucial to the food security of Central Oregon," said Event Coordinator Megan French in a press release. "I believe in the power of this community to care for each other, to grow nutritious food for each other, and to do it all while caring for the land. This is a great place to play your part in creating a more robust local food system."

Pre-ordering for the event began on Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 8. Pre-ordering allows farmers to plan how much food to bring, and also allows the customer to reserve the items they want. Not all items available at the event will be on the pre-order list; other vendors will be available at the Nov. 14 event.

Patrons do not need to register in advance to attend the free event.

5th Annual Fill Your Pantry

Sat., Nov. 14. 11am-3pm

Deschutes County Fairgrounds' OSU Extension Parking Lot

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond

Preorder at centraloregonfillyourpantry.com

Free and outdoors; masks required