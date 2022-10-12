Pre-Season is Ski Film Season 

It's ski film season. Right before all the mountains open their lifts to restless skiers and snowboarders waiting to shred down the freshly fallen snow, October and November is when ski and snowboard movies hit theaters. In Bend, they're at the Tower Theatre.

Attending an in-person ski film on tour is an experience attendees won't soon forget. The energy and excitement are unmatched.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Quality Ski Time Film Tour will present a variety of seen and unseen films. Focused on getting hyped for the season, Salomon is back for its second year with this tour. The lineup will include the not-yet-released episode of "The Fifty Project'' from Cody Townsend and the Blank Collective movie, "Feel Real."

At this film event, posters signed by professional skiers will be available and attendees will even get the chance to win gear from brands like Salomon, OnX Backcountry, YETI and more.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Toyota presents a new ski film from Matchstick Productions, "Anywhere From Here." This ski film is touring across North America, starting in Crested Butte, Colorado. Taking on a perspective through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon, this movie is shot with a unique message and purpose.

Touching on themes of not wanting to grow up, wanting to live a carefree life and the beginnings of navigating a life purpose, "Anywhere From Here" follows Walker Woodring through growing up in the professional ski and snowboard community, and features shots from mountains including Mt. Hood.

Though the primary focus of the film is on Woodring, the cast is full of well-known athletes, including Bendite Lucas Wachs, along with Sam Kuch, Tonje Kvivik, Eric Hjorleifson, Markus Eder and Emily Childs. "Anywhere From Here" unpacks the sport of skiing and how multifaceted it can be.

Find beautiful shots not only of skiing but also of surfing, mountains, friends having a good time, smiling profile shots and encouragement in this ski film. Meet athletes prior to the show and receive a bag of gear.



