 Pre-Season is Ski Film Season | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 12, 2022 News » Local News

Pre-Season is Ski Film Season 

Find a seat in the Tower Theatre and get stoked for ski and snowboard season with fellow winter athletes

By

It's ski film season. Right before all the mountains open their lifts to restless skiers and snowboarders waiting to shred down the freshly fallen snow, October and November is when ski and snowboard movies hit theaters. In Bend, they're at the Tower Theatre. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Attending an in-person ski film on tour is an experience attendees won't soon forget. The energy and excitement are unmatched.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Quality Ski Time Film Tour will present a variety of seen and unseen films. Focused on getting hyped for the season, Salomon is back for its second year with this tour. The lineup will include the not-yet-released episode of "The Fifty Project'' from Cody Townsend and the Blank Collective movie, "Feel Real."

At this film event, posters signed by professional skiers will be available and attendees will even get the chance to win gear from brands like Salomon, OnX Backcountry, YETI and more. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Toyota presents a new ski film from Matchstick Productions, "Anywhere From Here." This ski film is touring across North America, starting in Crested Butte, Colorado. Taking on a perspective through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon, this movie is shot with a unique message and purpose. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Touching on themes of not wanting to grow up, wanting to live a carefree life and the beginnings of navigating a life purpose, "Anywhere From Here" follows Walker Woodring through growing up in the professional ski and snowboard community, and features shots from mountains including Mt. Hood. 

Though the primary focus of the film is on Woodring, the cast is full of well-known athletes, including Bendite Lucas Wachs, along with Sam Kuch, Tonje Kvivik, Eric Hjorleifson, Markus Eder and Emily Childs. "Anywhere From Here" unpacks the sport of skiing and how multifaceted it can be. 

Find beautiful shots not only of skiing but also of surfing, mountains, friends having a good time, smiling profile shots and encouragement in this ski film. Meet athletes prior to the show and receive a bag of gear.


Quality Ski Time Film Tour and "Anywhere From Here"
7:30pm on Oct. 13 and 7:30pm on Oct. 19
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St., Bend
Towertheatre.org
$15-$17

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Central Oregon Trail Alliance 30th Anniversary Party

Central Oregon Trail Alliance 30th Anniversary Party - Silver Moon Brewing

Fri., Oct. 14, 6-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Allie Noland

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 13, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation