Preparing to Sell 

The only thing consistent in life is change, and this winter, the Central Oregon real estate market is proving this. In previous years sales start to decrease in late fall and then gain momentum again once spring and summer approach. This new year is starting off differently as evident by the open houses that are bustling with activity from a larger-than-normal buyer pool currently looking for their perfect home.
The notable data from the current market is the increase in total number of homes sold, which jumped from 167 in November to 205 in December—reminiscent of spring and summer statistics. Whether the goal in 2020 is buying or selling, now is the prime time to begin preparing. If making a purchase, the priority is to get financially ready and keep current on market updates to avoid soaring prices or interest rates. If planning to sell, whether now or later this year, a few quick and easy checklist items will help a home become market-ready. Prepping now will avoid an overload of to-dos in the coming months and these tips for homeowners can make a large impact on a small budget of time and money.
Larger renovations require expertise, planning and extra funds, and it can be difficult to know what should be done to prepare a home for sale. The answer is that it's always a case-by-case situation. It's essential to consider the financial situation, the motivation for moving and seller's goals with the home sale. Consulting with a trusted realtor who knows what buyers are looking for is crucial in making wise and cost effective decisions.
Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.