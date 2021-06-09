 Put the Ravish in the Radish | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 09, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Put the Ravish in the Radish 

Lightly roasting those radishes offers a new take on a prolific spring veggie

By

This time of year, the radishes stand out like bright bunches of candy. Sometimes at the farmers market I ask the vendors what to do with their pretty orbs, because I am chronically at a loss for ideas. The most common guidance, by far, is to use radishes in salads and stir-fries. In other words, the farmers are just as clueless as I am.

Those sassy, juicy roots are tricky. Unadulterated, the feisty flavor of a radish is more difficult to appreciate than that of, say, an apple or carrot. And in mixed company of a gentle bowl of leaves, that blast of mustard fire can stick out awkwardly.

When prepared properly, the rowdy radish can be kept from crashing any salad party. - ARI LEVAUX
  • Ari LeVaux
  • When prepared properly, the rowdy radish can be kept from crashing any salad party.

In the case of a stir-fry, the task is to not overcook the radish to a catatonic state with nothing to offer but limp, bland remains. I can think of some great Thai stir-fries that begin with pickled radish, which has a unique and enduring flavor. But I've yet to find a stir-fry that was improved by cooking fresh, non-pickled radish.

When it comes to adding radish to salads, the possible downside is greater. A fresh radish in a salad can be like a drunk passenger on a plane to Vegas. Obnoxious, loud, overpowering your bowl of leaves in its delicate vinaigrette, unless it's applied just so, accompanied by just the right handlers.

The other day, the rowdy radish proved me wrong, by way of a salad from The Camino, a Mexican-esque restaurant in Missoula, Montana. The food is unique and well-researched, down to the house-nixtamalized corn in the tortillas, tamales and posole.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

The Camino's owners, Phil Schaefer and Tad Hilton, were kind enough to share the recipe for their humbly-named "Arugula Salad," created by their sous chef Rob Troiano.

"We wanted to do a spring salad," explained Hilton, "And we wanted to use ingredients that we use in a lot of the dishes like the guajillo vinaigrette, which is mostly lime and guajillo powder with shallots and a little agave." This citrus chile vinaigrette dresses the arugula and toppings, which include toasted almonds, shaved onion, diced avocado, roasted radishes and raw chayote squash, a pear-shaped unit with light green, ruddy skin that's ubiquitous, Hilton says, in Mexico and Mexican food.

The radishes are lightly roasted, which preserves their crunch while taking enough edge off their fiery essence that the chile, lime, arugula and shallots can form a smooth transition, and help the radish blend in rather than stick out. The avocado and chayote squash, meanwhile, serve as refuge, creamy, crunchy and refreshingly bland.

Arugula Salad with Roasted Radishes, a la The Camino

The key, says Hilton, is to not overwork the leaves. This is not a tossed salad. Arugula is fragile. "We build the salad on the arugula base and layer everything on, and drizzle the dressing over it, so it doesn't wilt the arugula."

A guajillo pepper is by definition dried (it goes by a different name, mirasol, when fresh), and anything guajillo touches is practically Mexican by definition. If you can't find guajillo, try your favorite dried chile. And if you can't get chayote squash, try using daikon radish, which brings similar qualities to the table.

Schaefer recommends pairing it with a chilled L.A. Cetto Chenin Blanc from Baja Mexico's Guadeloupe Valley.

Guajillo Lime Vinaigrette

Juice of two limes (about 2 ounces)
Zest of one lime
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon agave nectar
1 small shallot, minced
2 guajillo peppers (or a tablespoon of guajillo powder)
1 cup oil (they use a neutral canola. I prefer the bitterness of olive oil here)

Gently roast the guajillo peppers in a dry pan until crispy but not burnt. (I use the same pan to simultaneously toast the almonds for the salad, below.)  When cool, remove the stem and seeds from the toasted peppers and pulverize the remains in a blender or mortar and pestle. (Omit this step if you are using guajillo powder)

Combine the lime zest and juice in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add the salt, agave, shallots and chile powder and stir it together. Whisk in the oil.

The Salad

Five radishes, trimmed such that a little stem and the long taproot remain
Oil to coat the radishes
3 cups fresh arugula
¼ cup shaved onions
3 tablespoons toasted almond slivers
½ cup diced chayote squash (or daikon radish)
½ cup diced avocado
Black pepper and salt to taste
½ cup chopped herb mix of chives, cilantro and epazote – if available.
3 tablespoons Guajillo lime dressing

Toss the radishes in oil, salt and pepper and roast whole at 375 degrees for 16 minutes. When cool, slice them in half along the stem-to-tail axis.

Add the arugula to a plate, topped with radish halves, shaved onions, toasted almond slivers, chayote or diakon pieces, and finally the herb mix. Grind black pepper over the whole thing, add a pinch of salt, and drizzle the whole thing with the Guajillo Lime Vinaigrette.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

High Desert Music Hall Offers Indoor Music for Redmond
Chill Out
The Pride Must Go On
Never Trust a Demon
Crazy 8: A Primer on Delta-8 THC
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
High Desert Museum Virtual Event: Nature’s Best Hope

Staff Pick
High Desert Museum Virtual Event: Nature’s Best Hope

Wed., June 9, 12-1:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Chow

More by Ari Levaux

  • Thrill of the Grill

    Thrill of the Grill

    Why heat up the oven on a hot day, when grilling pizza outdoors will do?
    • By Ari Levaux
    • Jun 2, 2021
  • Boba Blockage

    Boba Blockage

    A key ingredient in bubble tea is in short supply. We know it's tough—but here's what to try instead
    • By Ari Levaux
    • Apr 28, 2021
  • The First Garden Shoots

    The First Garden Shoots

    Peas—and their pods—offer something fresh early in the season
    • By Ari Levaux
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 9- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation