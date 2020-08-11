Q & A With New Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz 

B

click to enlarge City of Bend

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz started work Aug. 10.

end Police Chief Mike Krantz had his first day on the job Aug. 10. Thesat down with Krantz last week to learn more about his background, what drew him to Bend and his vision for running the BPD.Krantz comes from the Portland Police Bureau, the largest department in the state, where he’s served for 27 years and worked as an assistant chief up until last month. He gained the position in Bend over 30 other applicants and five finalists, including three within the BPD.Krantz arrives to Bend after months of local, state and national protests over police brutality, and his hiring has not been without controversy, which we explore during the interview.Krantz has a range of experience, from leading a precinct in downtown Portland, to running the business affairs of the entire PPB. He also helped to form the PPB’s Latino Advisory Council in response to concerns that police would start enforcing immigration laws.We asked some tough questions about his background, disciplinary record and oversight of a controversial incident involving a white supremacist groups and a member of the PPB. Here's a lightly edited version of our interview.I think it was something actually something that I was interested in as a kid. I had a bike when I was about 12 that was my pride and joy it was my transportation mode it was everything to me. I didn't necessarily lock it up when I should have and a neighborhood kid stole it and I knew who the kid was. He was the neighborhood bully and I knew where the bike was. I basically had had my prize possession taken from me. My mom called the police and our local district officer came out in Portland and ultimately got the bike back for me. I thought that was awesome. Justice had prevailed.I've been visiting Bend for at least 20 years. I had family that moved over and so we visited a lot. Every time I went over for the last 20 years I always thought ‘This place is cool with a good community.’ There’s a lot of outdoor stuff I like to do, water stuff… I'm a water bug. We initially thought someday we'll retire and move over there. Then about 10 years ago I was moving through the ranks in Portland. I was probably about a Lieutenant or so, and I thought, someday if that ever came open I'm going to put in for that position. Then when it did come open January or February this year, I had to put my money where my mouth was.Then I learned more about what a quality police department there is here, and how connected they are with the community and the above-80 rankings of approval every year it gets with the community. That’s a really good foundation to start with.I was not putting in for positions all over to see what I got. I only put in for Bend. It was the only place I wanted to go to and was willing to move for. It was a one-shot. The opportunity came up and I knew it wasn't going to come open again in my work lifetime. It was the time to jump.Absolutely. Understanding how well a police department, or any business for that matter, wants to take care of their employees and make them healthy and understands that their health is important for the type of customer service they provide; it all works together for their overall job satisfaction. How an employee sees an employer and values them I think really plays to what an employee is willing to do.Overall, it is a real treat to be able to come to a department that has already valued that and continues to build on that foundation. It's a nationally known program; they've talked about it all over the country, so it was definitely an appeal and it will be something that I’m looking to continue to build and see how can we improve.A lot of departments are implementing programs like this. Portland just implemented a wellness program that was somewhat based off the Bend model. How do we continue to be on that leading edge? How do we to continue to take care of employees so they can take care of the community in a healthier way? I’m 100% behind it and hopefully I can participate some of it, too.The trainings on the national level; it's an opportunity to meet and network with chiefs of police and other high-level executives from all over the country. When I have a question, I can reach out and have a connection in almost every state. There’s at least somebody I can talk to and ask, ‘Have you seen this? Have you experienced this? What have you done? Can you refer me to another agency in your state that has a similar policy?’Having the ability to make those connections it really valuable in the law enforcement circle because we're all independent, based out of our communities.One of my favorite jobs was the commander of Central Precinct [downtown Portland] which I did for two years before being promoted to assistant chief. It’s the center of a lot of businesses, as well as the center of politics, both federal, state and local. It’s got the courthouse there, the intercept, entertainment districts, advocacy groups for social services and homelessness. Economic districts. There’s just such a variety all of the time. The opportunity to engage with a lot of different people, different groups, different kinds of perspectives.The assistant chief of the business services branch was a learning opportunity for me which I valued. It definitely wasn’t as exciting as the commander of Central Precinct but it was an opportunity to learn something completely different around budgeting and fleet and personnel and recruiting and all that stuff that most people don’t get the opportunity to do in law enforcement.My personal position is that the community for a long time has not wanted to address these issues and we've seen it grow and grow and grow. Even in Bend, it's growing. On the state and national level, its grown specifically on mental health, addiction, homelessness because of lack of overall community response and government response towards how to address these issues early on.There’s a huge benefit to have an officer partner with a mental health counselor, which is already happening in Bend. Bend put money towards the [Deschutes County] Stabilization Center; that’s a great investment. I think there should be a bigger focus around a community-based organization or government-based organization.I think the 8 Can’t Wait campaign is a reasonable approach to some of the policies. On chokeholds, Portland doesn’t teach them for restraint; I’ve never personally used them and I know that Bend PD does not either unless it’s a deadly force response. That’s were most police departments would fall. I don’t believe that we should completely ban them, because if I’m in a struggle for my life, and I need to be able to do whatever I need to do to get out of that struggle and stay alive.Coming into a new agency and not being part of it will definitely be a challenge; it will be a very busy first three months. I’ll be getting access to policies. I will need full debrief on pending cases for discipline. But I need to be careful: just become someone new comes in shouldn’t really change a lot of outcomes of cases. It should be decided on by evidence and due process and [the officer’s] history of discipline and not the whim of a new chief.There’s two different misconduct types I look for: was it simply a process that they just didn’t get right and need more education? I want to make employees the best community servants they can be, so if there was no harm and it’s obvious that someone didn’t have the policy or process right, that is of the mind and not the heart. But if people have continued the same behavior, we need to figure out a different path – if it is coming from the heart like excessive force or profile-type activity or bias-based policing, then we have to look deep to figure out the accountability process, and how it’s been handled historically.I have never been disciplined, I have no sustained allegations of anything. You know in Portland we are very heavy on the accountability side. We send anything and everything that could potentially be a case to independent review or internal affairs division. “Sustained” means it’s actually something that occurred. I don’t think you’ll find many Portland Police officers who don’t have some sort of case referred. Community complaints come in all the time of everything we do.Yes, I think part of the role of being chief of police is you’re up and out and connected and engaged with the community. I’ve done a lot of that in my previous experience and I enjoy that piece, so I think that’ll be one of my strengths here. I am open to meet with anybody who wants to meet with me, given some restrictions around time and expectations. Maybe we can alleviate some of the concerns or explain things. There’s not always going to be peace and harmony, but my job is to help build that trust. I want to have some listening session at some point to hear people’s concerns to learn about anything specific in Bend I should be aware of.Another concern I heard was that I was going to come here and I’ll automatically start ordering tear gas on peaceful protest crowds. And that’s obviously ridiculous and not going to happen. A peaceful protest is a protected right and I take that seriously. I don’t care what a message is at an event, it’s my job as a law enforcement professional to remain neutral.