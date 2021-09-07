Record High COVID Cases In Oregon 



Oregon COVID cases and hospitalizations are exceeding pandemic highs. Only 57 of Oregon’s 883 ICU beds are available when this story went to print.



“The delta variant continues to ravage communities across Oregon, our hospitals are scrambling to avoid being overtopped by record numbers of COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon State Health Officer, in a video for the Oregon Public Health Division. “Daily cases and hospitalizations and sadly, recently, deaths associated with COVID-19 have been hovering at or near pandemic highs over the past several weeks.”



Sidelinger said the upward trend will continue unless more people get vaccinated and indoor mask mandates are followed. Currently 73.1% of Oregonians are either fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces and outdoors where distancing isn’t possible went into effect on Aug. 27.

click image Churehil Via Wikimedia

Available intensive care unit hospital beds shrank to its lowest number since the COVID-19 pandemic began amid a current surge of delta variant cases.

“Our hospitals have reached the saturation point; our health systems are not able to provide the care to everyone arriving at their doors. That means fewer beds for anyone who experiences a medical incident, be it a broken leg, a heart attack or injuries from a car crash,” Sidelinger said. “Needed surgeries and procedures are being delayed and it’s the breaking point we have all dreaded and one that we must avoid.”



Over 98% of current cases are from the Delta Variant, according to OHA, and hospitalizations are largely made up of unvaccinated people.



“An overwhelming majority of patients with COVID-19 filling these beds are unvaccinated,” Sidelinger said. “I cannot be more direct, this is a crisis that is largely being driven by people who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19.”



Analysis from Oregon Health Science University predicted cases will peak on Sept. 6 before easing back down. In the meantime, hundreds of National Guardsmen are stationed at 20 Oregon hospitals to assist during the surge.



