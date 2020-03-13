 Record Store Day Pushed Back | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 13, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Record Store Day Pushed Back 

You'll have to wait a little longer to get your hands on those special vinyls

By
Due to the spread of COVID-19 and recommendations to withhold from attending large gatherings, the organizers of the nationally-celebrated Record Store Day announced this morning that this year's Record Store Day has been postponed until June 20. The day was originally set for April 18.

"We think this gives stores around the world the best chance to have a profitable, successful Record Store Day, while taking into consideration the recommendations of doctors, scientists, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and the need to be good citizens of both local and worldwide communities," the organizers said in a statement on their website. 
ALIONA O'BRIEN
  • Aliona O'Brien

This decision seems to benefit all parties involved. For one, it keeps people safe and will allow for more business to local record stores. Second, vinyl lovers will have even more time to save up and other special releases might be added to the list of records available.

Already announced releases include artists like David Bowie, Brittany Howard, My Chemical Romance, The Who and more. You can find the list in its entirety here.

"We’re working with all of our partners and our stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone who participates in Record Store Day: customers, record stores, artists, labels and more. Record Store Day is everywhere and we want to hold our party when everyone can gather around safely to celebrate life, art, music and the culture of the indie record store."

Stay up-to-date on local emergency information: 
