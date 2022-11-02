 Redmond's Feast Food Co. Moving to Brick | and Mortar | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 02, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Redmond's Feast Food Co. Moving to Brick and Mortar 

Halloween weekend was their last in the truck before making the transition to 7th and Fir

By

Feast Food Company, the Redmond food truck that readers chose as second place for Best Food Cart in Redmond in our Best of Central Oregon 2022, is moving on up in the world. The food truck's owners announced that this past weekend—Halloween weekend—was their last in the truck before making the transition to their new brick-and-mortar space on 7th and Fir Street in Redmond, in what was most recently the Vine-n-Tap restaurant, and before that, Smith Rock Brewing. 

FEAST FOOD CO. FACEBOOK
  • Feast Food Co. Facebook

The new location for Feast—which serves up a host of hot sandwiches, chicken and waffles, burgers and other fried delights—is expected to open sometime in December—permits allowing, according to Feast's social media pages. Feast Food Company is on Facebook at facebook.com/FeastFoodCompany.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
