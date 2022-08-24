Remembering Donald and Glenn 

click to enlarge GoFundMe

Both of those killed during the shooting at a Bend Safeway on Sunday, August 28, were veterans who are remembered for their kindness and bravery. Glenn Bennett, 84, served as an Army medic during the Korean War. He moved to Bend in 1974 at the age of 36 and has lived with his sister for decades, according to a GoFundMe raising money for funeral and mortgage expenses.“I am raising funds for any funeral expenses and mortgage expenses for my grandma who lost not only her brother but her best friend. Glenn was such a kind, generous, and well spoked man,” wrote Deidre C., the organizer of the fundraiser. “He was a veteran and lived with my grandma before I was even born. My grandma is widowed, and they shared the house together.”Bennett frequented the Expressway Deli in Bend, and several commenters on the GoFundMe page noted how kind he’d been. Diedre said he’d dedicated his life to helping people and that she’s shocked about what’s happened.“I never would have thought this sweet small town of Bend I grew up in would become so tainted. No one should have to go through something like this,” she wrote. “We love you Glenn and I hope you are in a better place.”Donald Surrett, Jr., 66, a Safeway employee, attempted to disarm the gunman in the Safeway, and police noted he likely saved lives while doing so. Surrett Jr. served as a combat engineer in the Army from 1975 to 1995.“Don was a Veteran and his instincts kicked in trying to save others. He was shot and killed trying to subdue the young gunman,” Jerilynn Morra, Surret Jr.’s sister-in-law wrote on a GoFundMe page.Public officials across Oregon praised Surrett Jr.’s heroism, including Gov. Kate Brown and Sen. Jeff Merkley. People close to Surrett Jr. said they weren’t surprised he’d acted decisively. George McCart, who worked with Surrett Jr. At Central Oregon Disabled American Veterans told KOIN, “When you’re trained to do things like that, and he was trained, it becomes an instant reaction.”As of press time the GoFundMe for Bennett’s family raised over $30,000 of a $20,000 goal and the campaign for Surrett Jr.’s family raised over $45,000 of an $8,000 goal.