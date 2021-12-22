Remodel for Selling 

This is the second article in a series highlighting ways to give a home more perceived value in the buyer's eyes through remodeling projects before bringing the home to market. Our last article touched on painting and kitchen remodeling. If there is still a budget left for projects, here are some other areas of the home that buyers will be scrutinizing while considering a home for purchase. Remember, buyers are shopping for homes online first; they're looking at home sale websites and they are looking for eye candy. Give it to them. Keep in mind that the value of a home ultimately comes from what a buyer is willing to pay and a seller is willing to accept. Helping a homebuyer fall in love with a home at first glance will give the highest perceived value in their mind and will help encourage them to fight for the home if it's a competitive situation.

Now that the home has fresh paint throughout and the kitchen has been given a new life, it's time to take on flooring, bathrooms and bedrooms. Giving buyers a home with a neutral palette will allow them to envision adding their personal touches and decor.

Flooring

Damaged, worn or stained flooring can be a turnoff. Savvy buyers are looking for consistent, new flooring. The standard is hard surfaces throughout the main living areas and carpet in sleeping areas. Hardwood, solid or engineered, laminate Luxury Vinyl Plank are great options for living rooms, kitchens and dining areas. Materials such as tile, LVP and solid sheet flooring, like Marmoleum, are commonly found in wet areas like bathrooms and laundry rooms. Carpets in bedrooms offer a quieter environment and are warmer to the touch for bare feet. Some choose hard surfaces throughout the entire home, because they're easier to clean and keep clean, promoting healthier indoor air quality. There are great flooring choices for every taste preference and budget. If replacing all the flooring isn't possible, make sure the flooring is clean and redo what is necessary.

Bathrooms

This is a great opportunity to make a big impact with little cash spent. Painting walls and the vanity and adding new lighting and hardware will give a fresh feel and can typically be done DIY in a weekend. Adding a new vanity, solid surface counters, updated plumbing fixtures, tiled floor, soaking tub and walk-in shower will speak to the high-end buyer.

Bedrooms

Now that the rest of the home is looking great, don't forget to give the bedrooms a little love. Usually a fresh coat of paint and some new lighting fixtures is all it takes, but if possible, new doors, trim and built-ins give a custom feel, adding value.

Giving buyers tastefully completed projects will bring peace of mind that these tasks have already been completed. While some homebuyers have the finances and mental wherewithal to take on remodeling a home, most want a finished home that is turnkey and ready to move in.