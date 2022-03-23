 Rescue. Refuge. Rehome. | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 23, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Rescue. Refuge. Rehome. 

A local program brings low-cost spay and neuter services and a refuge for the pets of people in crisis

By

Amanda Wheeler is the Chief Wagologist, founder and executive director of The Rawley Project, a relatively new nonprofit in Central Oregon offering services for animals in need. We chatted with its founder for this issue of Central Oregon Pets.

Source Weekly: What are the Rawley Project and Fixbend, and what is the mission of each?

Amanda Wheeler: I founded The Rawley Project with the desire to find homeless and abandoned dogs homes. Additionally, we have two subprograms, our refuge program which provides protection and refuge for pets with humans in crisis and FIXbend, which is an initiative to bring low cost spay/neuter, vaccine and microchip services to our community. We work closely with the Companion Animal Medical Project, who works with the unhoused community to bring these services to that community. 

click to enlarge Rawley Project Founder Amanada Wheeler hangs out with some of her friends. - COURTESY AMANDA WHEELER
  • Courtesy Amanda Wheeler
  • Rawley Project Founder Amanada Wheeler hangs out with some of her friends.

SW: What is the current state of spay/neuter efforts in Central Oregon?

AW: Due to the closure of the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Bend Spay Neuter Program there are currently no permanent, low-cost sterilization vaccination or wellness options available. Because of this, the animal population is spiking and disease is on the rise due to a lack of accessible care.  Most private practices are booked out months and months in advance, and also offer a price point that is out of reach for many residents. There is an intense need and incredible demand for these services. 


SW: Is there anything pet owners in Central Oregon can do to help?

AW: Yes, volunteer with us!! We of course need donations and sponsorships, too, but this is a community issue and we want our community’s help! Additionally, we utilize volunteers for everything from administration to caring for the animals after surgery to clean up. There is a spot for anyone interested in helping us. Our next clinic is March 26 at Companion Pet Clinic in Bend.

Follow us at @rawleyproject and @fixbend on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Author

Richard Sitts

Richard Sitts grew up in the midwest, mostly in Kansas. After earning a journalism degree from Kansas State University, he worked in various capacities at newspapers in Kansas, New York, New Mexico, California and Colorado, before arriving in Bend several years ago. Highlights included working as a bureau reporter...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More in Central Oregon Pets

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
That Golden Girls Show!

Staff Pick
That Golden Girls Show! - Tower Theatre - Bend

Wed., March 23, 7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Pets

More by Richard Sitts

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 24-30, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán

Central Oregon Pets

A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation