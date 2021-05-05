Restaurant Guide 2021 

It is an understatement to say that it’s been a tumultuous year for restaurants near and far—and this guide you hold in your hands is intended to show them a little love.

click image Darris Hurst and Kathie Reid-Bevington of Just Around the Bend Cookies

Use the following pages to give you some fresh ideas about where to go for foods that are spicy and savory, fresh or even delivered fast to your door… whatever your fancy, chances are Central Oregon’s food scene can deliver. Our local restaurants are more diverse than ever, and now more than ever, they could use our support. To assemble this guide, our staff spends countless hours contacting the businesses listed here—and we’re sad to report that dozens you saw in this guide last year haven’t made it to 2021. Whether it’s through gift cards, our Source Perks program, patio dining, takeout, delivery—or someday again soon, indoor dining—support your local restaurants when and how you can.

And while we’ve verified the info found here, with things changing daily, it’s always worth double checking on an establishment’s hours before you embark on a night out.

And finally, we’d like to extend our congratulations to the honorees named as Restaurant of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Food Cart of the Year and Rookie Cart of the Year. Our ace team of foodies—with the support of food contributors past and present—have weighed in to name this year’s winners. Read on, and then join us in congratulating them on their success!