May 03, 2020 News » Local News

Restaurant Workers Encouraged to Wear Cloth Masks 

Non-medical-grade masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 from asymptomatic people, health officials say

By
Central Oregon Public Health Departments announced Friday that they strongly encourage workers in restaurants and other local food establishments to use cloth face masks while they’re working.

While this is not required by the state or local health departments, Friday’s press release referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which state that wearing masks in public settings will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

click to enlarge Wearing masks in public and at work will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. - CENTRAL OREGON EMERGENCY INFORMATION NETWORK
  • Central Oregon Emergency Information Network
  • Wearing masks in public and at work will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Social distancing may be difficult to maintain in restaurant kitchens, drive-thru windows and food trucks. The CDC cites multiple scientific studies on its website that demonstrate face masks can help prevent COVID-19 transmission by people who do not experience symptoms. Find these studies, along with a video from the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, on the CDC's website.

No known transmission through food or food packaging


There is no known evidence that COVID-19 is spread on food or on food packaging, according to the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Therefore, even if someone on a farm or working in processing plant tests positive for COVID-19, food from that location doesn’t need to be recalled from supermarkets or restaurants after it's sold, the agencies said.

The OHA maintains that COVID-19 is generally spread from person to person through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. In addition to wearing masks in public, the OHA still recommends that people wash their hands often. Wash for 20 seconds before and after preparing meals, before eating and after coming home after leaving the house.
