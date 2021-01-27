 Revenge is Always Ugly | Film | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 27, 2021 Screen » Film

Revenge is Always Ugly 

"Promising Young Woman" enrages and engages By Jared Rasic

I'm coming in hot to 2021 with a fat stack of movies I expected to see in a theater last year that are instead slowly and without fanfare being dribbled out to Video on Demand and streaming services. The irony is that with the brand-new VoD releases, the studios are trying to recoup as much money as they possibly can, so the rental price is $20...more than a movie ticket would actually end up being.

But I've been fairly desperate to see "Promising Young Woman" ever since it was removed from its release date in April of last year, when movie theaters around the globe closed their doors. I would have been at the theater opening night to see it, so I figure $20 to rent a film I really wanted to see feels like directly supporting the movie in a way the theatrical experience doesn't really cover.

Carey Mulligan low-key earning an Oscar in "Promising Young Woman." - COURTESY OF REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy of Redbox Entertainment
  • Carey Mulligan low-key earning an Oscar in "Promising Young Woman."

Without question, "Promising Young Woman" is worth the steep rental fee. The film is complicated and ugly and uncompromising, leaving me staring at my screen with a sick, empty hole in my stomach. It's hard to even write about this movie because I'm not sure I even know how to articulate my feelings properly without either being too vague or too specific about a film that ultimately exists as one giant trigger warning.

Carey Mulligan gives her most nuanced performance yet as Cassie, a 30-something that, years earlier, dropped out of med school with her lifelong friend Nina after Nina was raped at a party. Cassie dropped out to take care of Nina, and it's implied that eventually Nina took her own life. Now Cassie lives with her parents, works at a coffee shop and spends her nights in bars, pretending to be drunk so she can tangle with any would-be rapists who cross her path.

Cassie feels like she wasn't able to help Nina. Now she feigns helplessness so that when men try to take advantage of her in her fake-drunken state, she scares them into seeing their predatory and evil behavior. Cassie is trying to make the world safer for women, literally one man at a time.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"Promising Young Woman" completely subverts the rape/revenge genre of thrillers with a final act that is as subversive as it is jaw-dropping. I'm still not sure if I think the ending of the film is a fearless act of provocation by writer/director Emerald Fennell or a shark-jumping moment so miscalculated it throws into question the entire point of the movie. Without wading into spoilers, all I will say is that if something can be bleak and cathartic at the same time, "Promising Young Woman" goes for it with extremely confusing results.

Even though I'm genuinely struggling to understand how I feel about this movie, I'm very glad I rented it. It left me feeling a lot. Ultimately, I want every movie I watch to make me feel something, whether it's positive or negative. Or, as "Promising Young Woman" proved was possible, some emotion in between.

Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell
Grade: B
Now available on VoD


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Exploring Oregon's Outback One Step at a Time
Eating Well To Go
Winter Wildlife Tracking
More Locations Offering To-Go Cocktails
Keeping the Cartwheels Coming
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • California Dreamin'

    California Dreamin'

    Tarantino weaves a wondrous fairy tale
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Aug 1, 2019
  • Boarding in Jordan

    Boarding in Jordan

    Locally produced documentary, "7 Hills," shows peace at the skatepark
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Feb 12, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s

Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s

Wed., Jan. 27, 4:30-6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Now Playing

By Film...

By Theater...

More Film Times and Theaters

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Film

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 27-February 3, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation