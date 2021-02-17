Riff Taproom Becomes Stoller Wine Bar 

After several months of teaming up in the same space, Riff Cold Brewed announced this month that it would be officially handing over its taproom in Bend's Box Factory to Stoller Wine. In November, Riff announced that it would be sharing its space on Arizona Avenue, offering a pop-up tasting room for the Willamette Valley winery. But on Feb. 3, Riff announced on its Facebook page that it would hand over the keys to the taproom and instead begin to "focus exclusively on our core business of making and packaging those creative new cold-brewed concoctions."

Daniel Robbins

According to a press release from Stoller, the Stoller Wine Bar will feature over 40 wines from Stoller's brands, which include Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem, Chemistry, Canned Oregon and History. Food options at the wine bar include cheese and charcuterie—and along with beer offerings, the Stoller Wine Bar will also continue to offer Riff Cold Brewed products.