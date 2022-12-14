 RSV Surge Continues While Hospitals Struggle | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Learn more 
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 14, 2022 News » Local News

RSV Surge Continues While Hospitals Struggle 

A surge in respiratory viruses including RSV, flu and COVID are filling up ICU beds as the health care industry deals with staffing shortages

By

Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order on Dec. 7 to address a surge in respiratory viruses, namely the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and COVID-19. Brown's order addresses the rise in respiratory viruses in November that allowed hospitals to use volunteer doctors and nurses and designated emergency health care centers to help with the surge of pediatric RSV cases. The newer executive order gives more flexibility to state agencies to assist health care providers.

"Our health care workersour nurses, doctors, and hospital staffare being pushed to their limits by this year's combination of flu, RSV and COVID-19 hospitalizations," Brown said in a press release. "As they do everything they can to keep Oregonians healthy and safe, we must all do our part to help them. Our health care workers are working around the clock to protect the people most vulnerable to severe respiratory illnessesincluding our young children and seniors."

click to enlarge As many as 5 per 100,000 people have had RSV this season, and for people aged below 18 it reached as high as 18 per 100,000. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CDC
  • Photo courtesy of the CDC
  • As many as 5 per 100,000 people have had RSV this season, and for people aged below 18 it reached as high as 18 per 100,000.

The RSV season started in October this year, months before it typically does. The virus is particularly tough on children, sending about 60,000 to the hospital every year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates only 1-2% of pediatric RSV cases lead to hospitalizations, and adults usually only suffer from mild cold-like symptoms. Only three hospitals in the state have pediatric intensive care units: Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital, Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel and Providence St. Vincent's Hospital. The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals criticized Brown's executive order, saying it allows hospitals to ration care with a less than optimal staff without addressing the worker shortage in health care professions.

“The best way to handle a spike in infectious diseases is to ensure that we attract and maintain qualified staff on a permanent basis, and any effort to solve this current situation without increasing staffing levels is doomed from the start.”— Joshua Holt tweet this

"The best way to handle a spike in infectious diseases is to ensure that we attract and maintain qualified staff on a permanent basis, and any effort to solve this current situation without increasing staffing levels is doomed from the start," Kaiser Permanente RN Bargaining Chair Joshua Holt said in a press release. "What we need are solutions that increase our staffing levels so we can more sufficiently care for the community who needs us."

Latest data show about 2.5 cases of RSV per 100,000 people at the beginning of December, down from a peak of five per 100,000 in mid-November. The last time cases exceeded two per 100,000 was in January of 2020. The lack of exposure to RSV over the past two years of COVID-caused health measures may be why children are more susceptible to the virus and why cases this year are more severe, experts say.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
Read More about Jack Harvel
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
OUT On The Runway - Queer Art & Fashion Show : 2022 Winter Collection

Staff Pick
OUT On The Runway - Queer Art & Fashion Show : 2022 Winter Collection - Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room/Annex

Fri., Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 14-20, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation