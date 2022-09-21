Run the River for Street Dog Hero 

Street Dog Hero is giving Central Oregon a reason to run this weekend. For all ages and all experience levels, the Street Dog Hero Third Annual Heroes on the Run 5K event is back. Attendees can listen to live music, meet adoptable dogs, run for a cause and find their favorite food cart to eat lunch after the race. What else could you want out of a Sunday?



click to enlarge Street Dog Hero

Heroes on the Run will be held at the Athletic Club of Bend starting at 10am and includes kids, dogs and adults who are ready to raise awareness for rescuing street dogs around the world. Registration opens at the beginning of the event, and the first kids' race will kick off at 10:30am. The main event is the 5K race starting at 11am. A second kids mini-course race will follow at 12:30pm.

At this 5K event, people can enjoy one of the last warm weekend days on the beautiful Deschutes River. The race starts at the Athletic Club of Bend, takes runners down to the river, along the Deschutes River Trail, down to the Old Mill area and then back up and around to the club. Every step of this scenic 3.1-mile loop is to help find dogs forever homes.

Street Dog Hero has been providing dogs with forever homes since 2017, while also making efforts to spay/neuter animals, educate the community and advocate for animal wellness.

Attendees can buy raffle tickets to support Street Dog Hero's efforts to give good lives to dogs around the world. The raffle prize winners will be announced at 1:15pm. Listen to live local music performances, enjoy a beer at the mini-pub beer garden and grab some lunch after the races and while waiting for runners and the raffle announcements. Get out there, run for the dogs and maybe meet your new bestie!



Street Dog Hero 5K

Sun., Sept. 25, 10am

Athletic Club of Bend

61615 Athletic Club Dr., Bend

streetdoghero.org/

Free to watch; $45 entry fee for adults/$10 kids run