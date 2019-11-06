 San Simón Open Downtown | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 06, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

San Simón Open Downtown 

“Sophisticated debauchery” in downtown Bend

By

Looking for some “sophisticated debauchery” in downtown Bend? San Simón aims to deliver. The owners of the new bar, now open in Tin Pan Alley, have transformed the space formerly occupied by Lone Pine Coffee Roasters into a lavish space that feels like a hidden speakeasy. Named after the liquor-drinking, chain-smoking Mayan saint, San Simón, the space was opened by two brothers from Wisconsin (really nice guys who let us tap their power for a Best of Central Oregon shoot outside their space this summer). On top of delightful cocktails, you’ll find a shrine for San Simón himself inside the bar.

San Simón
845 Tin Pan Alley, Bend
Open Daily 2pm-late
Sansimonbend.com

