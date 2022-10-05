 Save Arnold Sues Arnold | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 05, 2022 News » Local News

Save Arnold Sues Arnold 

A coalition of neighbors in Deschutes River Woods is suing their irrigation district over a proposed piping of an open canal

By

A group of property owners and Arnold Irrigation District patrons are suing their irrigation district and the Natural Resources Conservation Service in an attempt to block a planned piping of a 12-mile canal. Save Arnold Canal, made up of Arnold patrons, started organizing after a draft environmental assessment of the piping project was released in June 2021.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARNOLD IRRIGATION DISTRICT
  • Courtesy of Arnold Irrigation District

The lawsuit alleges the plan to pipe the canal would violate the National Environmental Policy Act, the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act and the Administrative Procedures Act. They claim AID failed to thoroughly explore alternatives to piping. They also are concerned with the loss of the habitat that's formed around the canal, damage to property resulting in reduced property values and that water won't be able to seep back into the ground to water nearby trees and recharge aquifers.

Last year, Arnold patrons told the Source Weekly their preferred solution would be to line the canal with geotextile liner and shotcrete. Unlined canals can lose up to 50% of water that seeps into the ground, whereas lined canals only lose about 10%. No water is lost in piped canals, but seepage waters trees near the canals and can recharge aquifers.

The director of modernization at Farmers Conservation Alliance, the agency that prepared the environmental assessment, said lining was ruled out because it cost nearly twice as much in the long run because piping requires little to no maintenance. He also said piping contributes a relatively small amount to water level declines in aquifers, but that it's paltry in comparison to withdrawals or the changing climate.

The environmental assessment says it will modernize 149 of the district's 646 patrons' lines, saving 32.5 cubic feet per second from seepage loss during irrigation season. The excess water will be transferred to North Unit Irrigation District, which holds the most junior water rights in the Deschutes Basin but has more commercial agricultural production than other irrigation districts in Central Oregon.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
City Club of Central Oregon and League of Women Voters present Oregon House District 53 & 54 Candidate Forum

City Club of Central Oregon and League of Women Voters present Oregon House District 53 & 54 Candidate Forum - Deschutes County Building

Thu., Oct. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • The First Tribally Owned Museum in the West Nears 30

    The First Tribally Owned Museum in the West Nears 30

    As Indigenous People's Day approaches Oct. 10, the first tribally owned museum in the West is nearing 30 years of sharing and preserving the cultures of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 5, 2022
  • Wyden Touts Tax Credits

    Wyden Touts Tax Credits

    The Senator toured an apartment complex and promoted tax credits as a means to build more affordable housing
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 5, 2022
  • Fall Drinks

    Fall Drinks

    The Simple Black Coffee
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 4, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 6, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation