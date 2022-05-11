 Schenkelberg Resigns | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 18, 2022 News » Local News

Schenkelberg Resigns 

Bend will lose two elected officials at its City Council Meeting on May 18

By
Bend City Councilor Rita Schenkelberg (they/them) announced they're resigning from the Bend City Council at its next regular meeting on May 18 just a week after Bend Mayor Sally Russell announced she’ll resign on the same date.

Voters elected Schenkelberg to office in 2020 to a term that expires in December 2024. Schenkelberg told The Bulletin they’re leaving because it’s become too difficult to balance the responsibilities of the council with their work as a mental health counselor, and the intense harassment they’re subject to. Schenkelberg is the first openly nonbinary member of City Council and said they’ve been misgendered by members of the public since coming out as nonbinary months ago.
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File Photo
City Council will have 30 days to fill Schenkelberg’s seat, and likely another after it appoints a new mayor. All of Bend’s City Councilors must decline the mayorship before a member of the public is eligible, while any resident of Bend can apply to fill vacant City Council seats.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Stage the Change

Stage the Change - Tower Theatre

Fri., May 20, 6 p.m. and Sat., May 21, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Cover Your Grasses

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
    New data on fire risk and a study on fuel reductions in high desert ecosystems comes as Central Oregon approaches fire season More »

  • Local News »

    Rental Housing Black Hole

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
    The median home price in Bend rose to over $750,000 in May, a 30% jump from the same time last year. More »

  • Local News »

    South Canyon Survey

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
    A group of neighborhood associations is seeking information in its effort to block the sale of a large parcel of undeveloped land the near the Deschutes More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Rental Housing Black Hole

    Rental Housing Black Hole

    The median home price in Bend rose to over $750,000 in May, a 30% jump from the same time last year.
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
  • Cover Your Grasses

    Cover Your Grasses

    New data on fire risk and a study on fuel reductions in high desert ecosystems comes as Central Oregon approaches fire season
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
  • South Canyon Survey

    South Canyon Survey

    A group of neighborhood associations is seeking information in its effort to block the sale of a large parcel of undeveloped land the near the Deschutes
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly May 19, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation