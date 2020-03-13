Schools to Close Statewide 

G
ov. Kate Brown announced late Thursday night that public K-12 schools across the state would close Monday, due to concerns around novel coronavirus. In a signal of how quickly things change, this is a reversal from yesterday's announ cement from Brown, in which she said she would keep schools open.
Schools will be closed through March 31, Brown said.
click image
Bend-La Pine Schools
had a scheduled spring break starting the week of March 23, so this will disrupt just one additional week of school for students in the district. Today, Friday, is a regular school day.
"
We are supportive of these measures to do what we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," wrote BLPS Superintendent Shay Mikalson in a release Thursday night. "We want to reiterate that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Bend-La Pine Schools’ students or staff at this time." Mikalson added that the closures include school sports and activities.
Brown said, "I want to be very clear: sending Oregon children home will not stop the spread of the coronavirus. While children are home, when at all possible, they should not be in the care of older adults or those with underlying health medical issues."
COVID-19, also called novel coronavirus, has been found to impact those over 60 and people with compromised immune systems more severely. As of Thursday, there were 24 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, including one in Deschutes County.
Visit the site of the Central Oregon Emergency Management
Network, or call 211 for local information and support. Also, bookmark our Coronavirus HQ
page for all the stories we're covering on the virus and its impacts locally.