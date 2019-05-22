Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 22, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Summer Music Guide

Sisters Saloon Summer Concert Series 

Inaugural yearly series kicks off June 14

By

Starting June 14, live-music lovers in Sisters can catch the first of a six-show series at the historic Sisters Saloon.

COURTESY SISERS SALOON
  • Courtesy Sisers Saloon

Local music promoter Ian Egan said he and Sisters Saloon owner Aaron Okura and had a vision of bringing in regional and national touring acts to reach a large demographic and help attract new visitors to Sisters, while expanding the current local music scene.

"This will be a yearly summer concert series," Egan said. "With this being the first year we are focusing on it, making our proper adjustments, and then moving on to year two."

People can dance and listen to the live tunes on the newly renovated patio. The shows run from 7 to 10pm and cost $20 plus fees, except for the Tony Smiley show on July 6, which is free.

Here's the entire lineup:

June 14 - Bret Bollinger (of Pepper) & The Bad Habits plus E.N. Young
June 22 - Cherry Poppin' Daddies
July 6 - Tony Smiley—Free!
July 19 - Jelly Bread
Aug. 10 - Rob Wynia (of Floater) & The Sound
Aug. 23 - Sean Watkins (of Nickel Creek) & The Bee Eaters

Sisters Saloon Summer Concert Series
190 E Cascade Ave., Sisters
541-549-7427
sisterssaloon.net
Tickets at bendticket.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Summer Music Guide

  • Finding Art in Nature

    Finding Art in Nature

    Wanderlust Tours' Art in Nature series combines scenic tours with live performances
    • by Keely Damara
    • May 22, 2019
  • High Desert Hip-Hop

    High Desert Hip-Hop

    The Clumzys bring a dose of local rap to the Central Oregon scene
    • by Bron Wickum
    • May 22, 2019
  • An Evolving Beat

    An Evolving Beat

    DJ ChellyBean weighs in on the growing EDM DJ scene in Central Oregon
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 22, 2019
  • 2019 Summer Music Guide

    2019 Summer Music Guide

    • by The Source Staff
    • May 22, 2019
  • More »

Speaking of...

More Summer Music Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 22-29, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Summer Music Guide

  • Summer Music Guide »

    Finding Art in Nature

    • by Keely Damara
    • May 22, 2019
    Wanderlust Tours' Art in Nature series combines scenic tours with live performances More »

  • Summer Music Guide »

    High Desert Hip-Hop

    • by Bron Wickum
    • May 22, 2019
    The Clumzys bring a dose of local rap to the Central Oregon scene More »

  • Summer Music Guide »

    An Evolving Beat

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 22, 2019
    DJ ChellyBean weighs in on the growing EDM DJ scene in Central Oregon More »
  • More »

More by Chris Miller

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation