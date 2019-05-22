Starting June 14, live-music lovers in Sisters can catch the first of a six-show series at the historic Sisters Saloon.

Courtesy Sisers Saloon

Local music promoter Ian Egan said he and Sisters Saloon owner Aaron Okura and had a vision of bringing in regional and national touring acts to reach a large demographic and help attract new visitors to Sisters, while expanding the current local music scene.

"This will be a yearly summer concert series," Egan said. "With this being the first year we are focusing on it, making our proper adjustments, and then moving on to year two."

People can dance and listen to the live tunes on the newly renovated patio. The shows run from 7 to 10pm and cost $20 plus fees, except for the Tony Smiley show on July 6, which is free.

Here's the entire lineup:

June 14 - Bret Bollinger (of Pepper) & The Bad Habits plus E.N. Young

June 22 - Cherry Poppin' Daddies

July 6 - Tony Smiley—Free!

July 19 - Jelly Bread

Aug. 10 - Rob Wynia (of Floater) & The Sound

Aug. 23 - Sean Watkins (of Nickel Creek) & The Bee Eaters

Sisters Saloon Summer Concert Series

190 E Cascade Ave., Sisters

541-549-7427

sisterssaloon.net

Tickets at bendticket.com