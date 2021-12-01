 Ski You Later | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 01, 2021 News » Local News

Ski You Later 

Mt. Bachelor is postponing its opening day for the second time, and this time there's no set date

By

Mt. Bachelor is again postponing its opening day due to a lack of snowfall and consistently warm temperatures. The mountain was set to open on Friday, Nov. 26, before being postponed to Dec. 3. Now there's no projected opening date.

"Like previous winters when we didn't announce an opening date, we'll be ready and announce the opening as soon as we have adequate snowfall to offer a safe skiing experience for guests," an email from Mt. Bachelor stated.

You won't be able to ski on Mt. Bachelor this weekend. The mountain pushed back its anticipated Dec. 3 start date due to a lack of snow. - COURTESY OF ELI DUKE VIA FLICKR
  • Courtesy of Eli Duke via Flickr
  You won't be able to ski on Mt. Bachelor this weekend. The mountain pushed back its anticipated Dec. 3 start date due to a lack of snow.

Weather forecasts in Bend predict temperatures as high as 60 degrees over the next week. The resort typically opens in late November, but the December start date isn't unprecedented.

"Back in winter 2008/09 (also a La Niña winter), Mt. Bachelor opened up Dec. 14 due to lack of snowfall, and once it started, it didn't stop – breaking records and dropping 538 inches of seasonal snowfall," the resort said.

Mt. Bachelor encouraged people to stay tuned to its email alerts, social media accounts and website for updates on opening day.

Local News

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
