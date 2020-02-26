Small Grants Aim to Do Big Things 

Sometimes it only takes a little bit to inspire and create something bigger. The small grants awarded by the Deschutes Cultural Coalition may not exceed $3,000, but the organizations receiving the money have big ideas for it, making for some interesting upcoming events and creative opportunities.

One of the goals for the grant money is to provide cultural education in Deschutes County. This year, money went to Bend Experimental Art Theater to expand its programming into schools, the Tower Theatre Foundation to host performance art matinees for students, and Opera Bend, which will bring an original performance to high school students.

Future Filmworks

Representatives from local arts groups accepted grants from the Deschutes Cultural Coalition.

New Oregon Arts and Letters also received a grant to continue its Tea and Poetry program at the Sisters Farmers Market. Doesn't that sound amazing? Live poetry and art while you buy vegetables. Also, KPOV received a grant to help teach podcasting. Other recipients include BendFilm, Central Oregon Community College's Afrocentric Studies Club, High Desert Chamber Music, High Desert Museum, Sisters Art Association and the Sunriver Music Festival.

The Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon is the fiscal sponsor of the grant, which is funded by Oregon Cultural Trust. The ACA also oversees other initiatives that have helped grow the offerings of art in our community.

"I am proud of the collaborative effort to bring such projects and programs to central Oregon," says Jasmine Halsey-Barnett, the community coordinator for the ACA. "Arts can be such a conduit for much-needed discussions on hard topics. Also, the work that our local arts and culture nonprofits do to bring their educational programming to schools is very noteworthy."

Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon

artsandcultureco.org/