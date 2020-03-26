SNAP Participants Can Now Buy Food Online 

O

in central and eastern Oregon,

With the governor's "Stay Home Stay Safe" order Oregonians are encouraged to stay home as much as possible right now, going out for groceries—especially for the immunocompromised—can be a risk.

Dan Haun, Self-Sufficiency Programs director at the Oregon Department of Human Services in a release Thursday. "

The expansion will increase food access for those who experience challenges visiting brick-and-mortar stores.”



“We appreciate the accommodations that many retailers have made to support individuals at high risk of serious health consequences from COVID-19,” stated Mike McCormick, interim director of the DHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities in Thursday's release. “Anything we can do to help Oregonians access necessities and limit their potential exposure to illness, is absolutely crucial at this time.”

To continue to process applications and help those who may not have access to the internet, DHS has local offices open.









https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/Self-Sufficiency.aspx. Find the nearest office at:









“Convenience, quality and fresh groceries should not be determined by how someone pays," stated