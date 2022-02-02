 So Long, Sunny | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 02, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

So Long, Sunny 

Sunny Yoga Kitchen to close up shop

By

Sunny Yoga Kitchen, a combination yoga and fresh-food space in Northwest Crossing, is closing its doors.

"We can't thank you all enough for 8 wonderful years of Yoga and lunch goodness," owners Amy and Courtney Wright stated in a post on Sunny Yoga Kitchen's Instagram page in late January.

It&#39;s a sunny sunset for Amy and Courtney Wright. - COURTESY OF LISA SIPE
  • Courtesy of Lisa Sipe
  • It's a sunny sunset for Amy and Courtney Wright.

Sunny's lease was up for its location along NW Crossing Drive, they said, so they decided to close the space. Fans of the Wrights' fare already have another space to enjoy it, however; the pair also owns Sunny's Carrello, an Italian food cart that moved outside The Grove in Northwest Crossing when that space opened last year.

"You can find us and our crew in the future at our new venture Sunny's Italian Joint in The Grove Market Hall starting in March," the Wrights said on Instagram. Sunny Yoga Kitchen's last day will be Feb. 18

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Comments

  • The Source Weekly

