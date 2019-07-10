Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 10, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Some Fricken Good Chicken 

Owners of 'The Lot' debut fried chicken, fish tacos

By

You might be thinking, "What exactly is a Fricken Faco?" Other than being a laugh-worthy name to say aloud, it's a collection of fried chicken and fish tacos, served at The Lot. A renovated 1965 British double-decker bus serves as the kitchen to Fricken Faco on its lower half and now offers seating upstairs on the second level.

What once served as a tour bus in the UK during the 1960s now serves up fried chicken and waffles, and other hearty favorites. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • What once served as a tour bus in the UK during the 1960s now serves up fried chicken and waffles, and other hearty favorites.

Choose from staples such as boneless and breaded fried chicken bites, tossed in a choice of sauces, or tacos made with Northwest-caught wild fish. Add a side of classic mac 'n' cheese for $5 or go all-in with an order of fried chicken and waffles, complete with powdered sugar and maple syrup. Fricken Faco is open daily from 11 am until 10 pm. Newly renovated, we couldn't help but go in and snap a bunch of photos.

Nancy runs Eat Drink Bend, which features cocktails and plates from local eateries, along with scouting restaurants, breweries and wineries to share stories from locally owned Central Oregon establishments. See her work at eatdrinkbend.com

Fricken Faco
Daily, 11am-10pm.
At The Lot
745 NW Columbia St., Bend
thelotbend.com
Fried chicken bites tossed in a spicy Thai sauce. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Fried chicken bites tossed in a spicy Thai sauce.
Sauces and dips are bus-made. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Sauces and dips are bus-made.
Made-to-order Belgian waffles are topped with fried chicken bites and served with powdered sugar and real maple syrup. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Made-to-order Belgian waffles are topped with fried chicken bites and served with powdered sugar and real maple syrup.
Owners of The Lot spent a year renovating the bus. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Owners of The Lot spent a year renovating the bus.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 10-17, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nancy Patterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation