Some Fricken Good Chicken 

You might be thinking, "What exactly is a Fricken Faco?" Other than being a laugh-worthy name to say aloud, it's a collection of fried chicken and fish tacos, served at The Lot. A renovated 1965 British double-decker bus serves as the kitchen to Fricken Faco on its lower half and now offers seating upstairs on the second level.
Choose from staples such as boneless and breaded fried chicken bites, tossed in a choice of sauces, or tacos made with Northwest-caught wild fish. Add a side of classic mac 'n' cheese for $5 or go all-in with an order of fried chicken and waffles, complete with powdered sugar and maple syrup. Fricken Faco is open daily from 11 am until 10 pm. Newly renovated, we couldn't help but go in and snap a bunch of photos.
Nancy runs Eat Drink Bend, which features cocktails and plates from local eateries, along with scouting restaurants, breweries and wineries to share stories from locally owned Central Oregon establishments. See her work at eatdrinkbend.com
