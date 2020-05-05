 Some State Parks Open Back Up | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 05, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Some State Parks Open Back Up 

Pilot Butte is back, baby! And so are some of its friends, as of Wednesday

By
It's been tough not being able to get out to all of  Oregon's great state parks during the pandemic. We've had some incredible weather and nature is calling. But now we've got some good news: the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday that a small number of inland state parks will be open to limited services starting Wednesday, May 6—including Bend's Pilot Butte and a few other Central Oregon locations.

"We know these last six weeks has seemed longer, but your health is important to us," OPRD Director Lisa Simpson said in a press release. "It is true outdoor recreation boosts our mental and physical health, but parks concentrate people in a community, and we have to do this carefully if it's going to work."

click to enlarge A snapshot of Bend on the way up Pilot Butte. - ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
  • A snapshot of Bend on the way up Pilot Butte.

Parks that are opening for limited daytime use include:


Other state parks will see limited use slowly roll into effect starting on May 11, based on the readiness of each community they belong to, and not all restrooms will be open still.

However, just because these places are open doesn't mean you have to go to them. Remember to stay home if you're feeling sick or come back at a different time if a park appears too crowded. If you do plan on attending a park, remember to wear a face covering, stay 6 feet away from people not in your household, cover coughs with tissue or inside of the elbow,  keep visits short and as always, leave no trace.

"We need your cooperation to keep parks open," added Simpson.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation