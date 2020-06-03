 Source Suggests These Books | Book Talk | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 03, 2020 Culture » Book Talk

Source Suggests These Books 

In the spirit of this Outdoor issue of the Source Weekly, here are three new Adventure Travel standout reads:

By

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

'Without Ever Reaching the Summit'

by Paolo Cognetti

A wonderful little gem of a book from the author of the equally fantastic "Eight Mountains." Cognetti follows in the footsteps of Peter Matthiessen and his trip to the Dolpo region of Nepal (made famous in his book, "The Snow Leopard"), using him as something of a spiritual guide along the way to witness both the changes of the last 40 years and the timelessness of these high mountain regions at the roof of the world. Begs to be read multiple times and I have no doubt the eventual paperback copy will find a place in my pack right next to Mr. Matthiessen himself. (on sale 6/23/20)

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

'Amazon Woman: Facing Fears, Chasing Dreams, and a Quest to Kayak the World's Largest River from Source to Sea'

by Darcy Gaechter

Only badass women need apply. Gaechter sold her successful outdoor adventure business and, on her 35th birthday, began a 148-day journey to become the first woman to kayak the length of the Amazon River. Raging whitewater, narco-traffickers, Shining Path rebels, poachers and more all stood in the way of her goal. Equal parts memoir and feminine manifesto, this inspiring chronicle of her journey will have you rooting her on late into the evening.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

'The Adventurer's Son: A Memoir'
by Roman Dial

"I'm planning on doing 4 days in the jungle.... It should be difficult to get lost forever": These were the last words legendary adventurer Roman Dial received from his son before he disappeared into the jungles of Costa Rica. Dial had raised his son to seek an adventurous life. Was he ultimately responsible for his disappearance? The story of the two-year search for his son is both thrilling and heartbreaking.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Book Talk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
ONLINE ONLY: Artist Paul Alan Bennett

Staff Pick
ONLINE ONLY: Artist Paul Alan Bennett - Downtown Bend Library

Wed., June 3, 6-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Book Talk

Give Guide


View Online

More by Tom Beans, Dudley's BookShop Cafe

  • A Personal Top 10 Reading List

    A Personal Top 10 Reading List

    The books worth reading from 2019
    • by Tom Beans, Dudley's BookShop Cafe
    • Dec 24, 2019
  • Shop Small Matters

    Shop Small Matters

    From hiking the PCT as a spiritual endeavor to living off-grid, these outdoor-loving books make great gifts
    • by Tom Beans, Dudley's BookShop Cafe
    • Nov 27, 2019
  • A Tax on Reading

    A Tax on Reading

    How international tariffs are making a significant impact—even on books
    • by Tom Beans, Dudley's BookShop Cafe
    • Nov 20, 2019
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 3-10, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation