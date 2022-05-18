 South Canyon Survey | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 18, 2022 News » Local News

South Canyon Survey 

A group of neighborhood associations is seeking information in its effort to block the sale of a large parcel of undeveloped land the near the Deschutes

By

Save Bend Green Space, a group of four Bend neighborhood associations, released a survey on May 11 that asks how people use the area and gauges interest in converting a portion of Deschutes South Canyon into a park. Pahlisch Homes is seeking to purchase the property from Central Oregon Irrigation District to eventually develop.

click to enlarge A map of Central Oregon Irrigation District's 140-acre parcel south of the Old Mill District. - COURTESY OF SAVE BEND GREEN SPACE
  • Courtesy of Save Bend Green Space
  • A map of Central Oregon Irrigation District's 140-acre parcel south of the Old Mill District.

The survey lays out two paths to maintain the area as a park: a ballot measure from Bend Park and Recreation Department that would raise the $10 million asking price or raising the money themselves and ceding the property to BPRD.

"I was pleasantly surprised to see how many people had taken this survey. So far, I would say maybe 90% of the people are enthusiastic about trying to save it as a natural open space park," said Judy Clinton, a member of the Save Bend Green Space steering committee. "At some point, we will probably present this to the City Council and to the Bend Parks and Rec board."

COID and Pahlisch have negotiated the terms of the sale of the 80-acre parcel for years. COID will keep about 60 adjacent acres where it operates a power station and piped canal. SBGS' concern is that development would diminish the town's largest remaining piece of undeveloped land.

"We've got to preserve some of our best open spaces, and that's why we want to try to save this," Clinton said. "We were thinking of it as another Shevlin Park, in the center of town with access for all of Bend."

Enjoying this story? Your support counts!

Great coverage from your locally owned newspaper is still free for everyone. Help keep it that way. Contribute today!

Most of the 80 acres can't be developed as housing until 2034, or if COID stops operating its hydro facility, under a view easement held by the Mount Bachelor Village Homeowners Association. Just a 9-acre parcel, dubbed "the tongue," in the northern edge of the property bordering Brookswood Boulevard, can be developed before then.

"If they want to put dense housing up on the tongue, that's perfectly acceptable, but there are constraints there. There are lots of other places in Bend that I think are more suitable for affordable housing. This area is so unique. It is one of the last largest open spaces available in Bend along the river," Clinton said.

COID started negotiations to sell the property five years ago, saying it became too expensive to manage the area after encampments started popping up. It's in the process of drawing property lines to create a sellable parcel.

“We've got to preserve some of our best open spaces, and that's why we want to try to save this.”—Judy Clinton tweet this

"We need to have a lot line adjustment that has a parcel that equals 80 acres that is encompassed by these new lot lines," said Craig Horrell, managing director of COID. "We don't have a sellable lot, per se, for our agreement with Pahlisch, so we are moving the lot line to accommodate the sale."

BPRD Executive Director Don Horton said a bond measure could only happen if talks between COID and Pahlisch fall through. The park district operates three trails on the property, and Horton doubts that those trails will go away if a sale is finalized.

"There are other smaller trails that are scattered throughout the site that we don't have legal rights to, but those three primary trials that are in there, we already have the legal right to use those, and we don't see that going away," Horton said. "Regardless of what happens here it's going to end up with long-term use of that property very much similar to how it's being used today."

COID is a quasi-municipal organization and can pursue the sale of private land, Horrell said. The land itself has restrictions that could deter overdevelopment.

"There's lots of restrictions. You have the water overlay zone, you have significant rock outcroppings that the City protects. All of the land from the top of the bluff down to the river will remain open down to the trails; the trails will all remain, the easements that COID has with the parks district will remain," Horrell said. "When we interviewed Pahlisch Homes we made it very clear that that needed to be a component of their master plan."

The survey closes on May 31. Horrell said lot lines need to be finalized before the sale can be finalized.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Stage the Change

Stage the Change - Tower Theatre

Fri., May 20, 6 p.m. and Sat., May 21, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Cover Your Grasses

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
    New data on fire risk and a study on fuel reductions in high desert ecosystems comes as Central Oregon approaches fire season More »

  • Local News »

    Rental Housing Black Hole

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
    The median home price in Bend rose to over $750,000 in May, a 30% jump from the same time last year. More »

  • Local News »

    Tourist-isms

    • By Chris Williams
    • May 18, 2022
    The sights and sounds of another Bend summer More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Rental Housing Black Hole

    Rental Housing Black Hole

    The median home price in Bend rose to over $750,000 in May, a 30% jump from the same time last year.
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
  • Cover Your Grasses

    Cover Your Grasses

    New data on fire risk and a study on fuel reductions in high desert ecosystems comes as Central Oregon approaches fire season
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2022
  • Not Banned in Bend

    Not Banned in Bend

    Reproductive health clinics are expecting to see an increase in demand after leaked Supreme Court Documents suggest Roe v. Wade will be overturned
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 11, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly May 19, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation