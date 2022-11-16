Southeast Asian Cart Opens in Tumalo 

A new Southeast Asian food cart is taking up residence at Bend Cider Company in Tumalo. Tekka Tiger opened in its current location as of late October, serving up varying dishes inspired by countries including India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
Tekka Tiger is open from 4 to 8pm Friday through Sunday at Bend Cider Company at 64649 Wharton Avenue in Tumalo, and offers pop-ups elsewhere in Central Oregon.
