 Southeast Asian Cart Opens in Tumalo
November 16, 2022 Food & Drink

Southeast Asian Cart Opens in Tumalo 

Offering dishes inspired by India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand

By

A new Southeast Asian food cart is taking up residence at Bend Cider Company in Tumalo. Tekka Tiger opened in its current location as of late October, serving up varying dishes inspired by countries including India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

click to enlarge COURTESY TEKKA TIGER
  • Courtesy Tekka Tiger

The menu changes regularly; last week it included flavors from Malaysia, including the coconut beef stew Beef Renang and Tempeh Manis, a stir-fried tempeh in a sweet soy sauce. Kley Dhillon spent 10 years living and traveling in Asia before opening the cart with his wife Rashita Banu in Central Oregon, according to the owners.

COURTESY OF KLEY DHILLON INSTAGRAM
  • Courtesy of Kley Dhillon Instagram

Tekka Tiger is open from 4 to 8pm Friday through Sunday at Bend Cider Company at 64649 Wharton Avenue in Tumalo, and offers pop-ups elsewhere in Central Oregon.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
