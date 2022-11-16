Southeast Asian Cart Opens in Tumalo 

A new Southeast Asian food cart is taking up residence at Bend Cider Company in Tumalo. Tekka Tiger opened in its current location as of late October, serving up varying dishes inspired by countries including India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.





click to enlarge Courtesy Tekka Tiger



The menu changes regularly; last week it included flavors from Malaysia, including the coconut beef stew Beef Renang and Tempeh Manis, a stir-fried tempeh in a sweet soy sauce. Kley Dhillon spent 10 years living and traveling in Asia before opening the cart with his wife Rashita Banu in Central Oregon, according to the owners.

Courtesy of Kley Dhillon Instagram

Tekka Tiger is open from 4 to 8pm Friday through Sunday at Bend Cider Company at 64649 Wharton Avenue in Tumalo, and offers pop-ups elsewhere in Central Oregon.