Southern Crossing & Southwest Bend: Stunning Views, River Access 

Southern Crossing is the quintessential Bend neighborhood, located in Southwest Bend. Sprawling Cascade Mountain views and the Deschutes River provide wonderful backdrops for residents. Combining the natural beauty of the area with the close proximity to amenities and outdoor recreation activities, it's clear why many seek out this location for their home.

The heart of Southern Crossing is the historic Old Mill District. This was once the site of two working lumber mills, the Shevlin-Hixon Lumber Company on the west side of the river and the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company on the east side. While some of the original structures remain, the area has been transformed into a bustling hotspot, with an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. The newly renovated Hayden Homes Amphitheater has been configured to accommodate larger tour acts and attracts many of the top names in music and entertainment. The locals' favorite is the miles of river trail along the Deschutes River, whether it be for a leisurely stroll taking in a magical sunset or getting in a quick run or bike ride.

click to enlarge Submitted

Deschutes River views abound in the Old Mill area.

There are a considerable number of commercial and retail occupants in the Southern Crossing area, chock full of restaurants, food trucks, breweries and shopping galore.

Most mentionable are the Box Factory and businesses in the Colorado Avenue and Arizona Avenue corridor.

Access to Mt. Bachelor is easy and convenient for skiers and snowboarders. A short 25-minute drive on Century Drive will land you in the parking lot of Mt. Bachelor to shred the pow. Offering over 4,300 acres shreddable terrain, Mt. Bachelor is the sixth largest ski resort in the United States. In the summer months this same drive will take you into the mountains where there are endless possibilities for mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, fishing and camping in the picturesque eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains.

click to enlarge Jessie Czopek

Deschutes River views abound in the Old Mill area.

Thousands of Bendites call the Southern Crossing and Southwest Bend area home. There are a wide variety of housing options ranging from affordable modest homes to high-end luxury homes. Multi-million-dollar homes and townhomes line the Deschutes River in the Old Mill, offering mountain and river views from an extravagant, breathtaking setting. The area neighborhoods offer a sprinkling of new and old homes, townhomes and apartments. The overall feel of the area is established neighborhoods with mature landscaping, large Ponderosa Pine trees and typically larger lots.

click to enlarge Chris Williams

This pedestrian tunnel in the Old Mill area shows off its mural makeover.

Of course it wouldn't be Bend without wonderful parks in your backyard to love. Even with extensive miles of trails near the river and canals, there are multiple community Bend Park and Recreation District-maintained parks for everyone to enjoy, especially perfect for families and dogs to play and burn off energy. Blakely Park, River Bend and Dog Park and Farewell Bend Park offer ample grassy areas, beautiful walking trails, covered sitting spaces and playgrounds, a great way to connect with the outdoors and the community.

Neighborhood:

Southern Crossing

Who Lives Here/ Demographics:

People of all ages reside here, with the median age being 37. A lot of families, young professionals and also retirees of 65+. Over 50% of the demographic has a median income of over $100k. 70% of the population has BA/BS/Graduate degrees.

Housing Stock:

The large majority of the homes are Detached Single Family Homes. The remaining stock comprises Attached Single Family Homes (townhomes, condos) as well as some mobile/manufactured homes and multi-unit properties (duplexes/ triplexes). The majority are under .25 acre lots. Over 80% of homes are 3-4 bedroom homes. Approximately 75% of the homes are owner occupied vs renter occupied. Average price of homes currently for sale is approximately $930,000.

Median Sale Price:

$715,000

Reasons Why People Move Here:

Neighborhood demographics, proximity to downtown, river trails and Old Mill District, walkability within neighborhood (sidewalks), proximity to schools and parks.

Parks:

Farewell Bend Park and Riverbend Park and Dog Park, Woodriver (small neighborhood park), Blakely Park and the Deschutes River Trail.

Public Schools:

Elementary Schools: Pine Ridge Elementary serves most of the Southern Crossing and W.E Miller.

Middle School: Cascade Middle School.

High School: Bend High School, Summit High School and Caldera High School.

Report summary provided by:

Team Sams