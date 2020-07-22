 Sparks and Rec | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 22, 2020 News » Local News

Sparks and Rec 

A westside buffer zone protects Bend from wildfire—but the potential sale of the Skyline Forest could add more risk

By

Paul Dewey founded Central Oregon LandWatch in 1985, and recently stepped down from his role of executive director to strategic advisor—allowing him to remain on the frontlines of wildfire prevention.

The development of Skyline Forest could spell major timberland destruction. - PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
  • The development of Skyline Forest could spell major timberland destruction.

"I've been working on these issues for the past 35 years," he said. "LandWatch involvement in wildfire protections extends over several decades. The west side of Bend is built into the ponderosa pine forest, which has a fire-based ecology. Between 20 and 25 years ago it was recognized as one of the most at-risk communities in the west, among places like Los Alamos, Missoula and Ashland. It's because we developed so far out there."

Dewey explained that the main priority of LandWatch is ensuring that urban developments do not extend into high-risk areas. "Plans to expand west were made in the late '70s," he said. "Really, it didn't seem like a good idea; even then. Recent events like the Rooster Fire that happened roughly five years ago and the Two Bulls Fire reinforced how unwise it would be to build further out."

Affordable housing is a major issue in the City of Bend, as the population continues to grow and supply and demand nudges the cost of living higher. In 2009, the City of Bend submitted its Urban Growth Boundary proposal, suggesting the city be expanded by 8,400 acres. State officials said no, and city leaders eventually saw a far less expansive plan approved. Had the state approved the first plan, the land between Tumalo Creek and Skyline Ranch Road would have been up for development, undeniably providing more housing (up to 5,000 new homes)—but potentially resulting in consequences far more dire than unaffordable living. Dewey believes one of LandWatch's most notable achievements to date was effectively hindering the proposal and protecting what is now known as the Westside Transect Zone.

LandWatch will be actively fighting the development of Skyline, because honestly, it’s insane.” —Paul Dewey tweet this

"The Transect Zone borders Shevlin Park and creates a buffer between the park and existing developments, which aids in wildfire safety and the protection of the wildlife habitat. Historically, the threat of fires in Bend is caused by strong winds from the northwest; fires start in the northwest and run southeast. The Transect protects Awbrey Butte, Northwest Crossing and all of the developments behind it."

Currently, Dewey and his team are focusing their attention on Skyline Forest, an expansive piece of timberland between Bend and Sisters. "It's the last large block of timberland in the county, and it's up for sale," he explained. "The forest is over 33,000 acres, and it's on the market for over $100 million. There has been talk of developing hundreds of homes or some kind of destination resort. It's just not the place for that. LandWatch will be actively fighting the development of Skyline, because honestly, it's insane."

Dewey noted that he hoped the creation of the Westside Transect would put a stop to dangerous expansion. "In a forest zone like Skyline, you can build a house on every 240 acres of land; that's the minimum. Law requires the applicant to show that building in this zone will not significantly increase fire risk or risk to firefighters. We've successfully argued in the past that what was being proposed would dramatically increase risk. We litigate standards, bring in expert witnesses that attest to the development and pull data from the Oregon Department of Forestry. The more houses that are located in a forest, the greater number of fires there will be. Firefighters are required to protect structures rather than the woods themselves; there is a very negative effect of having structures in the woods."

Dewey says continuing to prevent urban development in high-risk areas is crucial to the well-being of local forests and Central Oregonians. "A couple of summers ago there was smoke in the air for weeks at a time," he said. "This is a recent phenomenon indicative of climate change and of the forests drying out. Fire should be considered the main issue when it comes to protecting the city. Really, if you look at a fire map, you'll see that the whole county is at risk."

About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Green Drinks Trivia with Wanderlust Tours

Staff Pick
Green Drinks Trivia with Wanderlust Tours - Online

Thu., July 23, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Plague Rages On

    • by Cayla Clark, and Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 22, 2020
    New mask laws, first death, outbreak at nursing home, record-breaking case counts and more in the time of COVID-19 More »

  • Local News »

    Burnout in the Time of Coronavirus

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 22, 2020
    Precaution exhaustion, fear of being judged and the claustrophobia of quarantine are part of the new normal More »

  • Local News »

    Listen to Your Heart

    • by Kyle Switzer
    • Jul 22, 2020
    Tips and tricks to socially distance yourself from heatstroke, while maintaining that swol' Bend body More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Cayla Clark

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 22-29, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Rookie Food Cart of the Year - Sunny’s Carrello

Restaurant Guide

Rookie Food Cart of the Year - Sunny’s Carrello

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation