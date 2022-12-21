Spoken Moto Brings a Night of Musical Diversity This NYE 

There's a lot happening on Dec. 31 this year. New Year's Eve at McMenamins is always a classic. The Malik Friedman Group is playing at the Volcanic Theatre Pub. There are not one but two Masquerade parties (one at Immersion Brewing and one at Seven). And of course, there are the modern primetime Bendlandian staples like River Pig Saloon and 10 Barrel Brewing to go get hoppy with your craft beer drinkin' crew (see what I did there?). But what sounds particularly exciting is what's happening over at Spoken Moto.

Spoken Moto is hosting what it likes to call a New Year's Eve "Shindig" where not one, not two, but six uniquely curated bands play a multitude of genres of tunes from 6 pm until the clock strikes midnight into 2023. Yes, that's six bands in six hours—everything from punk to Latin dance music. Plus, it's free.

"The goal with this lineup was to bring some musical diversity to the stage, while supporting some top-notch local musicians. There is no shortage of talented musicians in this town," says Amy Bathen, music booker for Spoken Moto.

The six local bands include: SAMARAS, Speedway Sleeper, Moon Rattles, Via for Real, Helga and DJ Bello. According to Bathen, "The evening begins with music that is a bit more chill, giving the audience space to listen and enjoy the company around them with maybe a little toe-tapping. Then we have some more upbeat bands that turn up the volume and the energy." Not only did she curate the NYE lineup, she is also a member of the opening act, SAMARAS, which plays a mix of covers and originals with rotating instrumentation of acoustic and electric guitar, synth, keys and drums — a self-defined genre of "sludge folk."

Bathen continues, "Among these musicians, there seems to be a growing interest in creating a more cohe-sive community. The type of community that supports and advocates for each other, while creating space for everyone to be heard. Spoken has been working hard this year to help create that space — hosting music three days a week and trying to create a healthy connection between artist and venue."

The vibe at Spoken Moto likely contributes to the allure. "Throttled with a deep passion for old school craftsmanship, vintage motorcycles, hand-roasted coffee, craft drinks, live music and quality goods," describes the Spoken Moto team. The open and indoor/outdoor industrial vibe truly feels like you're in old Old Mill. "Our space in Bend, Oregon, is housed in what was previously an old, forgotten mechanic's shop known in its day as the 'Pine Shed' in the Old Mill/Box Factory area. Our brand and space is a reflection of our vision. Reclaim, restore and bring new life, beauty and purpose to what was forgotten."

What else can you get from the NYE Shindig? A looping-one-man-band known as, Speedway Sleeper. A nod to '80s pop with dark indie electro rock overtones. Think Phil Collins meets Ratatat. Next up is a band fresh to the Bend scene but already garnering a buzz, Moon Rattles, whose songs have an old feel but unpredictable nature to them. The band is also currently recording its debut album with engineer Dayne Wood (of Beyond the Lamplight and the Shining Dimes) at The Firing Room studio. Via For Real, playing next, brings psychedelic punk rock with lots of energy. Helga — a Bend favorite — serves its audiences punk with a side of twang. And lastly is DJ Bello — one of the creators of ¡Baila!, a new monthly Latin dance party at Spoken Moto.





Spoken Moto New Year’s Eve Shindig Schedule:

6-6:45pm —

7-7:45pm — Speedway Sleeper

8-8:45pm — Moon Rattles

9-9:45pm — Via For Real

10-10:45pm — Helga

11-Midnight — Dj Bello (Latin Dance Party)