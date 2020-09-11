Staggering Numbers: Nearly a Million Acres Burning, Half a Million People Evacuated 

T

"When we can get aircraft in the air they’ve been very helpful to hold lines," said Doug Grafe, Chief of Fire Protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry during a Thursday press conference.

Sgt. Jayson Janes, the public information officer for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, told thethat as of Wednesday, Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county's emergency services manager, had taken search and rescue volunteers to help with evacuations for Linn and Lane counties.

The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center was the meeting place for people evacuated from the McKenzie Bridge area to escape the Holiday Farm Fire. Geoff Hinds, the director of the fairgrounds, said that the expo center was not nearly as busy as other centers east of the Cascades.

“The majority of what we’ve been able to do is use the facility as a registration point for the Red Cross and others who need to identify the evacuees,” Hinds said. “This is not a cafeteria-style evacuation center, it’s a meeting place, a resource center.”

Some people arrived in RVs and stayed at the fairgrounds, while the Red Cross provided hotel vouchers for another 100 people to stay at the Super 8 in Redmond.

The Expo Center was most crowded during early hours of Tuesday morning and throughout the day, as Red Cross volunteers organized the effort to help the evacuees. A number of people were displaced with nowhere to go at first, Hinds said.

“We’re supportive and appreciative of the efforts of the Red Cross and all of the first responders,” Hinds said. “The smooth flow is a testament to the relationship between the parties; we’re well prepared to deal with the issues that have arisen so far.”



With so many people evacuated, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Thursday, aimed at helping to protect consumers from price gouging. This order also prevents of other essential consumer goods and services. People who suspect price gouging of essential goods—or hotel rooms—can call the Oregon Department of Justice's Consumer Protection hotline at 877-877-9392, or visit OregonConsumer.gov for more information.



