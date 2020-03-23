Stay Home, Save Lives Order Hits Central Oregon 

"The Redmond Skate Park, Bicycle Pump Track, tennis/pickleball courts, and playground equipment at all City park locations are closed for use until further notice. However, Juniper Golf Course remains open," Redmond PD's release reminded.



Redmond Mayor George Endicott issued a statement Monday as well, saying:



"Many residents are asking how they can help those who may experience an economic hardship during this crisis. Donations to local food pantries, Meals on Wheels, and/or other community service groups who help those in need is greatly appreciated," Endicott wrote.

"Finally, please keep our first responders and health care providers in your thoughts and prayers as they fulfill their duties during this time without hesitation," Endicott continued. "Your support for them and your patience and cooperation during these trying times is greatly appreciated. Thank you for continuing to build upon our strong community spirit. If we commit to only spreading kindness, together, we will get through this unprecedented time.

"We have not experienced anything like this in more than 100 years. Let’s do our best to get through it in a Redmond way."