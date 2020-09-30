 "Strongest" Spirit | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 30, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

"Strongest" Spirit 

New Basin Distillery whiskey

By

My favorite festival of every year is the Little Woody festival. This year it was a walkabout. So much fun—and included a "bonus" stop where you could sample whiskey from New Basin Distillery.

I love me some whiskey, and when I saw a bottle that said, "Strongest," "13 year single barrel," and "133.4 Barrel Proof," I was extremely intrigued. I know.... you're saying, "but you write about beer.." and I get that. I do USUALLY write about beer, but I am a connoisseur of all things craft, people! I enjoyed my taste of "Strongest" (an American light whiskey) so much that I decided I had to buy a bottle. Unfortunately, I didn't make it back before closing time (because beer), so I decided to head to Madras and go on a distillery tour.

Check out this tasting lineup and get schooled by Rick Molitor at New Basin Distillery. - HEIDI HOWARD
  • Heidi Howard
  • Check out this tasting lineup and get schooled by Rick Molitor at New Basin Distillery.

This tour was amazing. I was enthralled by the knowledge I was soaking up, along with all the whiskey. I tasted everything... vodka, gin and all kinds of whiskey. This was the most informative distillery tour that I've ever been on. Distiller Rick Molitor was knowledgeable and able to break the process of distilling down in a way that was both interesting AND easy to understand. He shared that he was a school superintendent in Madras before opening up the distillery with his partners. It makes sense, because I really felt that I was learning (while drinking) in the funnest way possible (Rick... get out that red pen for this sentence). I really don't want to give away too much though, because you really need to enjoy this tour for yourself. It's a real treat.

I'm going to get back to that whiskey now. For those of you who've been around a while, you might remember that New Basin Distillery distilled a whiskey called "Strong'er" for the eclipse in 2017. THAT whiskey was 97 proof. They kicked that up a notch with Strongest, as I mentioned earlier with a proof of 133.4, which equates to 64.7% alcohol by volume. The first thing I noticed when sipping this whiskey was the delicious vanilla—like a lovely, toasted, artisan marshmallow. There's a heat to it, because it's whiskey and that's what whiskey does, but it's nothing like you would expect. This whiskey is dangerously smooth, but at $119 a bottle, pour yourself a single, neat, and sip on it for the evening. I put my money where my mouth is (or my fingers... on the keyboard?) and bought a bottle. My bottle is labeled Batch #1, Bottle #30 of 180. This tells me that it is a limited release. I will pop this bad boy open next month on my birthday to share with my family (but I will be controlling the pours).

New Basin Distillery
Open Mon-Sat 9:30am-5:30pm, Sun Noon-4pm
2063 NW St Andrews Dr., Madras
newbasin.com


About The Author

Heidi Howard

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winter is Coming
Real Estate Leading an Economy Hindered by COVID Complications
Go With The Whoa
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 1
Pick Me Up
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
CPACE: Commercial Property Assisted Clean Energy for Commercial, Industrial Buildings: Go Clean Energy Conference

CPACE: Commercial Property Assisted Clean Energy for Commercial, Industrial Buildings: Go Clean Energy Conference

Wed., Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

Give Guide


View Online

More by Heidi Howard

  • New Brews

    New Brews

    The brews must go on
    • By Heidi Howard
    • Sep 16, 2020
  • Black is Beautiful

    Black is Beautiful

    Crux Fermentation Project joins 900+ breweries in making a brew that raises funds for police brutality reform
    • by Heidi Howard
    • Jul 29, 2020
  • It's in the Water

    It's in the Water

    Artesian Water
    • by Heidi Howard
    • Jul 15, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 30-October 7, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation