Stylish Mom Gifts 

With so much on her plate, this stylish lady deserves a little extra appreciation at the holidays. While raising the kids, being supportive of her husband and all of his wacky ideas, and acting as the level-headed voice of reason when things (inevitably) go astray, she handles it all with grace and patience. Here are some gifts from local retailers to help her maintain her composure and her sense of style.
Green Onyx Ring
$815 Available at Silverado Jewelry Gallery
Mom will rock the cocktail party when you give her the gift of glamour with a gorgeous Jamie Joseph green onyx ring with diamond chip.
Leather Marley Hobo Bag
$268 Available at CC Mckenzie Shoes & Apparel
Because whether she's toting sippy cups or business cards, what woman doesn't enjoy the feel of a nice, luxurious bag on her shoulder?
Classic Gold Earrings
$45.95 Available at Jubeelee
Gold filled, wide huggie hoops for every occasion.
Cozy Sweater and Scarf Combo
$98 Black Batwing Sweater, $26 Soft Heather Wrap Scarf Available at Kariella
Comfort and style that she'll want to wear all day, every day.
Sexy Sleepwear
$140 baby doll, $40 panty Available at Romantique
Give the lady in your life something that will remind her that she is so much more than a stylish mom with Cosabella lingerie. You'll be glad you did.
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$150 Available at Haven Home Style
With a look and feel that oozes decadence, this crowd pleaser keeps it comfy and classy!