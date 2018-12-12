Stylish Mom Gifts 

With so much on her plate, this stylish lady deserves a little extra appreciation at the holidays. While raising the kids, being supportive of her husband and all of his wacky ideas, and acting as the level-headed voice of reason when things (inevitably) go astray, she handles it all with grace and patience. Here are some gifts from local retailers to help her maintain her composure and her sense of style.



Megan Baker

Green Onyx Ring

$815 Available at Silverado Jewelry Gallery

Mom will rock the cocktail party when you give her the gift of glamour with a gorgeous Jamie Joseph green onyx ring with diamond chip.

1001 NW Wall St. Suite 101, Bend

• 541-322-8792 •

Silveradogallery.com

Leather Marley Hobo Bag

$268 Available at CC Mckenzie Shoes & Apparel

Because whether she's toting sippy cups or business cards, what woman doesn't enjoy the feel of a nice, luxurious bag on her shoulder?

920 NW Bond St., Bend

• 541-312-6805 •

ccmckenzie.com

Classic Gold Earrings

$45.95 Available at Jubeelee

Gold filled, wide huggie hoops for every occasion.

903 NW Wall St. Suite 110, Bend

• 541-678-5651 •

ju-bee-lee.com

Cozy Sweater and Scarf Combo

$98 Black Batwing Sweater, $26 Soft Heather Wrap Scarf Available at Kariella

Comfort and style that she'll want to wear all day, every day.

2755 NW Crossing Dr #105, Bend

• 541-318-3839 •

kariella.com

Sexy Sleepwear

$140 baby doll, $40 panty Available at Romantique

Give the lady in your life something that will remind her that she is so much more than a stylish mom with Cosabella lingerie. You'll be glad you did.

217 NW Oregon Ave. Bend

• 541-389-2210 •

Romantiquebend.com

Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$150 Available at Haven Home Style

With a look and feel that oozes decadence, this crowd pleaser keeps it comfy and classy!

856 NW Bond St., Bend

• 541-330-5999 •

Havenhomestyle.com