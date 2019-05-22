Looking to plan your summer of shows? 

Mondays until further notice
The Bluegrass Collective
On Tap. Outdoor. Bluegrass
Tuesdays until further notice
Tim Cruise
Hub City Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock
Thursdays until further notice
Riverhouse Music Series
Currents at the Riverhouse. Indoor. Mix of genres
Every other Thursday
KC Flynn
Cabin 22. Indoor. Country rock
Fridays & Saturdays through 8/30
Pat Thomas
Tumalo Feed Co. Steak House. Indoor. Country
May 23
Bill Powers
Humm Kombucha. Indoor. Folk
May 23
The Stirlings
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock
May 23
Long Tall Eddy
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Country
May 23
Darien Campo, Declan Hertel, Holly Wilson and Nathan Schierbeek
The Commons. Outdoor.
May 23
Alchemist Energy
The Lot. Outdoor. Mix
May 24
Rainbow Girls
The Belfry. Indoor. Folk
May 24
Cosmic Evolution
Cabin 22. Indoor. Jam
May 24
Lindy Gravelle
Eagle Crest. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter
May 24
Honey Don't
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Folk
May 24
Ellisa Sun Band
Velvet. Indoor. Folk
May 25
Doc Ryan and The Wychus Creek Band
Faith, Hope and Chairty Vineyards. Outdoor. Folk
May 25
Jess Ryan Band
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Folk
May 25
Lindy Gravelle
Eagle Crest. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter
May 25
The Substitutes
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock
May 25
Bobby Lindstrom
The Loft. Indoor. Blues
May 25
Tumalo Jam!
Tumalo. Outdoor. Mix
A benefit for Cascades Theater! There will be live music on a hay shed stage, food trucks, prizes, costumes and plenty of drinks to go around.
May 25
Leadbetter Band Release Party
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Rock
May 28
Tim Cruise
Hub City. Indoor. Rock
May 28
Carol Rossio
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jazz
May 28
Jim Roy and Steve Beaudry
The Blacksmith Restaurant. Indoor. Blues
May 30
Bad Lands Music – MOSley WOtta
High Desert Museum. Indoor. Hip-hop
May 30
Guardian of the Underdog
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Rock
May 30
Axel Thesleff, Bassmint & Theclectik
The Capitol. Indoor. electronic
May 30
Victor Johnson, Shonna Lyn & David Miller
The Commons. Outdoor. Mix
May 30
Shireen Amini
The Lot. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter
May 31
Bond Brothers
Silver Moon Brewing Indoor. rock/blues
May 31
Pups on The Patio – Music from Brenn Hill
Immersion Brewing. Outdoor. Country
May 31
The Tangents
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock
May 31
The Blank Tapes
Suttle Lodge Outdoor. Rock/soul
June 1
Robert Meade
Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Folk
June 1
Dizzy Wright w/ Demrick & The Clumzys
The Domino Room. Indoor. Hip-hop
June 1
HWY 97
La Pine Moose Lodge. Indoor. Rock
June 1
The Stirlings
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. rock/blues
June 1
Terry Robb
Little Bend House Concerts. Indoor. Blues
June 2
Bobby Lindstrom
10 Barrel West. Outdoor. Blues
June 2
David Miller
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock
June 2
Puddles Pity Party
Tower Theatre. Indoor. OPera/comedy
June 3
Dark & Grey
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk
June 4
Tim Cruise
Hub City Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock
June 4
The Vandels
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jazz
June 4
The Band of Heathens w/Reed Foehl
Volcanic Theatre Pub. Indoor. Rock
June 5
First Wednesday Jazz – Andy Warr
Bend Golf Club. Indoor.Jazz
June 6-8
Thrillbilly Deluxe
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Indoor. Country rock
June 7
Tyler Spencer
The Capitol. Indoor. electronic/fusion
June 7
Dive Bar Theology
Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Pop rock
June 7
Victory Swig
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jam
June 7
Maita
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Folk
June 8
Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Aggrolites & Tomorrow's Bad Seeds
The Domino Room. Indoor. Reggae
June 8
Dive Bar Theology
Silver Moon Brewing. Inside. Bluegrass
June 8
Moon Mountain Ramblers
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Hip-hop/Funk/R&B
June 9
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Father John Misty
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock
June 9
COCC Big Band
Tower Theatre. Indoor. Jazz
June 12
Rize Up with Roy Zimmerman
Unitarian Universalists of Central Oregon. Indoor. Comedy
June 12
Thrown Out Bones
The Capitol. Indoor. rock
June 13
Fox and Bones
Brown Owl. Outdoor. Folk
June 14
Bret Bollinger & The Bad Habits + E.N. Young
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Rock
June 14
Megan Diana
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Soul/pop
June 14
Idle Poets
Cabin 22. Indoor. Jazz
June 15
The Offspring w/ Johnny Two Bags
The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock
June 15
Downhill Ryder
Cabin 22. Indoor. Rock
June 15
John Hoover and The Mighty Quinns
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards. Outdoor. Rock
June 15
An evening with The Roots
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Hip-hop/Funk/R&B
Currently sitting as the house band on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon – The Roots aren't able to tour as much as they once did. Luckily for us, they're stopping in Bend! This is a chance to see one of the greatest bands doing what they do best – absolutely crushing a live performance.
June 18
Anonymous w/ J Meast, Clumzys, Hobbyist & White Houze Fam
The Capitol. Indoor. Hip-hop
June 19
Blue October w/ Mona
The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock
June 20
John Mayall w/Tommy Odetto
Tower Theatre. Indoor. blues
June 20-23
4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch. Outdoor. Mix
4 days and 3 nights of music, art and more. This marks the 12th annual 4 Peaks Music Festival, and as usual, the lineup is worth catching. Notable acts include Los Lobos. Rising Appalachia, The Lil Smokies, Andy Frasco and The U.N., and more!
June 21
Jacob Miller w/ Joshua Thomas
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. pop/folk
June 22
Sublime w/ Rome and Common Kings
Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Punk
Sublime isn't dead – and never will be. These punk-reggae rockers are still fun to listen to all these years later. Catching them in the heat of the summer is the perfect way to experience all that is Sublime.
June 22
Cherry Poppin' Daddies
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Punk/Ska/Swing
June 22
Will West and the Friendly Strangers
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Americana
June 23
Rebelution
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Reggae
June 27
As Cities Burn w/ All Get Out & Many Rooms
The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock
June 27
Michael Franti & Spearhead and Ziggy Marley
Les Schwab Amphitheater.Outdoor. Pop/Reggae
June 27
Bass in the Basement
The Capitol. Indoor. DJ/Electronic
June 27
Josh Ritter
Sisters High School. Indoor. indie rock
June 28
My Evergreen Soul + Tay and the Janglahdahs
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock/folk
June 28
The Quick and Easy Boys
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. rock
June 29
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Folk/Jazz
June 29
The Claypool Lennon Delirium w/ UNI
Midtown Ballroom. Indoor. ROCK
July 2
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers
Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Country
July 3
Circle of Willis
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative
July 4
Freedom Fest – GBots and The Journeymen w/ Leadbetter Band
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative
July 4
MEEKOH
Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. R&B
July 4
Dive Bar Theology
Wild Bleu. Outdoor. Pop-rock
July 4-7
LRS Country Music Festival
Lazy Rockin' Stirrup Ranch. Outdoor. Country
Featuring Craig Morgan, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam and more, this festival is set to be a paradise for any county music lover. Tent and glamping spots are offered to make this a fun-filled weekend.
July 5
Coyote Willow
The Pickled Pig. Indoor. Folk
July 5
Summer Cannibals
The Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock
July 5
Dr Green Dreams
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Rock
July 5
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Jazz
July 5-7
Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival
Wheeler County Courthouse Park. Outdoor. Bluegrass
July 6
Coyote Willow
Chow. Outdoor. Folk
July 6
Blaze and Kelly
Elk Lake Resort and Marina. Outdoor. Folk
July 6
Tony Smiley
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Alternative
July 6
Boxcar String Band
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Blues/rock
July 7
Downhill Ryder
The Brown Owl. Outdoor. Rock
July 9
Chiringa
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Latin
July 10
Honey Don't
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk
July 10
Jason Eady
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Country
July 11
Toast & Jam
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Folk
July 11
North By North
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Rock
July 11
Chris Baron & Megan Cronin
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk
July 12-14
Bend Summer Festival
Bend Summer Festival. Outdoor. Mix
Headliners include Floater, James Otto, Kalimba the Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire and more! Plenty of local acts all share the stage as well.
July 12
She Said, He Said
The Blacksmith Restaurant. Indoor. Jazz
July 12
Dive Bar Theology
Thump Coffee. Indoor. Pop-rock
July 12
High Street Band
Sunriver Concert Series. Outdoor. Swing
July 12
Toast & Jam
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk
July 12
Low Bar Chorale
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Pop choir
July 13
The 3 of We
Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Instrumental
July 13
Candy-O – Tribute to the Cars
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock
July 13
Slightly Stoopid w/ Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu and HIRIE
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Reggae
July 14
Bobby Lindstrom
Pronghorn Clubhouse. Indoor. Blues
July 17
Red Elvises
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Rock
July 17
Familiar Souls
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock
July 19
Precious Byrd
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Dance rock
July 19
Loch Lomond
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Indie Folk
July 19
The High Street Band
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards. Outdoor. Dance tunes
July 19
Allan Byer Project
Juniper Golf Club. Outdoor. Americana
July 19
Cody Johnson w/ Jacob Bryant – SOLD OUT
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country
July 19
Micky and the Motorcars
Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Alt-country
July 19
Jelly Bread
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Funk/Rock
July 19
Sleepless Truckers
Silver Moon Brewing. Outdoor. Americana
July 20
Private Piano Concert at Summer Lake
Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. Piano
July 20
The Stacy Jones Band
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Blues
July 20
Puppeteers For Fears
The Capitol. Indoor. Puppet rock band
July 21
In a Landscape: Mt. Bachelor Performance
Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. Piano
July 22
Coyote Willow
North Side Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk
July 22
Bradford Loomis
The Open Door. Outdoor. Americana
July 24
Melissa Etheridge
SHARC John Gray Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop
July 24
Elwood
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative
July 25
NPT Benefit: Appaloosa, Jennifer Conli & Tara Snow
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk
July 25
Ward Davis
The Domino Room. Indoor. Alt-country
July 25
Downhill Ryder
CE Lovejoys Market. Outdoor. Rock
July 25
Fox and Bones
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Folk
July 26
Jenny Don't and the Spurts
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Country rock
July 26
Allan Byer Project
Market Of Choice. Outdoor. Americana
July 26
G Bots and the Journeymen w/ Special Guests
Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Rock
July 26
CJ Mickens Music
Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Outdoor. R&B
July 26
Mosley WOtta
Century Center. Indoor. Hip-hop
July 26
King Ropes
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Psychedelic rock
July 26-27
Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival
Village Green Park. Outdoor. Festival
July 26-28
Genesis Arts Music Festival
McKenzie Highway. Outdoor. Electronic
July 26-28
7th Annual Newberry Event
Newberry National Volcanic Monument. Outdoor. Festival
A 3-day festival raising money to help defeat MS! Kids under 13 are free. Camp out and enjoy a great few days of music!
July 27
Gold Dust - A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock
July 27
Juju Eyeball
Cabin 22. Indoor
July 30
The Beths
Volcanic Theatre Pub. Indoor. Pop-rock
July 31
Collective Soul
Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Alternative rock
July 31
Tone Red
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Soul
August 1
Old Dominion
Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country/Rock
August 1
SoDown
The Domino Room. Indoor. electronic
August 1
Tyler Childers
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country
August 2
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country rock
August 2
Austin Miller + Kelli Schaefer
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Americana
August 3
Blind Pilot
Tower Theatre. Indoor. Indie folk
August 3
Appetite For Deception – Guns 'N' Roses Tribute Band
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock
August 3
Michael Ray
Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country
August 4
The 3 of We
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Instrumental .
August 7
Moon Mountain Ramblers
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Bluegrass
August 8
Asleep at the Wheel
Crook Country Fairgrounds. Outdoor. Country
August 8
Lord Huron & Shakey Graves
Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Alternative
From Shakey Grave's high energy and Lord Huron's atmospheric sound – get ready to be blown away. As part of the Clear Summer Nights concert series, this is sure to be one of the best shows for the summer in Central Oregon.
August 9
Bear Clouds and Lighters as Guns
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock
August 9
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Funk
August 9
Billy Lund and Whiskey Weekend
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Country
August 10
Systr Skin-Nerd - Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock
August 10
B-52's w/ OMD & Berlin
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop-rock
August 10
7th Annual Christmas Valley Music Festival
Christmas Valley. Outdoor. Mix
August 10
Toast & Jam
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Folk
August 10
Rob Wynia of Floater & The Sound
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Alternative
August 10
HWY 97
Brown Owl. Outdoor. Rock
August 13
Avett Brothers w/Lake Street Drive
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Alternative
August 14
Tony Smiley
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock
August 15
Skybound Blue
Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. Americana
August 16
Alela Diane + Weezy Ford
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Alternative
August 17
Petty Fever – Tom Petty Tribute
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock
August 17
Larkspur Stand
Brown Owl. Outdoor. Americana
August 18
Of Good Nature
Akamai Woodworks. Indoor. Reggae/Rock
August 18
Love and Theft
Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Country-rock
August 20
John Butler Trio + Trevor Hall
Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Rock/Reggae
August 20
Josh Groban
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop
August 21
Shady GroOove
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Funk
August 22
NPT Benefit: Auzzie Mark McCord, Jimmy Jo and Ellen Jakab & Linda Martin
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk
August 22
Leftover Salmon
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Bluegrass
August 23
Sean Watkins & The Bee Eaters
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter
August 23
Cosmic Evolution
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Jam
August 23 & 24
Dave & Melody Hill
Tumalo Feed Co. Steak House. Indoor. Americana
August 24
Cake
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock
August 26
Muzicka
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. slovak folk
August 28
Dive Bar Theology
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Pop-rock
August 28
Amber Sweeney
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Soul
August 29
Chris Janson
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country
August 30
Lakeside Dinner Concert w/ Bend Camerata
Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. A cappella
August 30
Alex Crowson w/ Jeffrey Silverstein
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Folk
August 30
Precious Byrd
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Dance rock
August 31
Bobby Lindstrom Band
Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill. Outdoor. Rock/Blues
August 31
Green Mountain Guild
LOGE Entrada. Outdoor. Folk
September 1
Toast & Jam
Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. Folk
September 1
Verses
Journey Church. Indoor. Christian Pop
September 2
Mark Ransom and The Mostest
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock
September 6-8
Sisters Folk Festival
Sisters. Outdoor. Folk/Bluegrass/Alternative
The SFF is back again for another great year of tunes. Highlights include Bruce Cockburn, The Hamiltones, Kuinka, The East Pointers, The Suitcase Junket and more! Grab your tickets now and get ready to partake in a Central Oregon summer favorite.
September 9
Sutton James
Immersion Brewing. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter
September 11
Dive Bar Theology
Pronghorn Resort. Outdoor. Pop rock
September 14
Gary Clark Jr.
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock/R&B
Gary Clark Jr. is a blend of rock, hip-hop, soul, punk and even more. As one of the true superstars in music today and for many years, it would be a shame to miss his performance. His newest album, "This Land," was released in February of 2019 and stands as one of the best albums of the year.
September 16
Keith Harkin
Domino Room. Indoor. Folk
September 18
Millencolin
The Domino Room. Indoor. Punk
September 20
Electric Blue Yonder
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Americana
