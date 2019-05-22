Search
May 22, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Summer Music Guide

Looking to plan your summer of shows? 

Look no further. All the music scheduled so far is right here.

ONGOING MUSIC

COURTESY LES SCHWAB AMPITHEATER
  • Courtesy Les Schwab Ampitheater

Mondays until further notice
The Bluegrass Collective
 On Tap. Outdoor. Bluegrass

Tuesdays until further notice
Tim Cruise
 Hub City Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

Thursdays until further notice
Riverhouse Music Series
 Currents at the Riverhouse. Indoor. Mix of genres

Every other Thursday
KC Flynn
 Cabin 22. Indoor. Country rock

Fridays & Saturdays through 8/30
Pat Thomas
 Tumalo Feed Co. Steak House. Indoor. Country

MAY

May 23
Bill Powers
 Humm Kombucha. Indoor. Folk

May 23
The Stirlings
 Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

May 23
Long Tall Eddy
 Spoken Moto. Indoor. Country

May 23
Darien Campo, Declan Hertel, Holly Wilson and Nathan Schierbeek
The Commons. Outdoor.

May 23
Alchemist Energy
The Lot. Outdoor. Mix

May 24
Rainbow Girls
The Belfry. Indoor. Folk

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

May 24
Cosmic Evolution
Cabin 22. Indoor. Jam

May 24
Lindy Gravelle
Eagle Crest. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

May 24
Honey Don't
 Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Folk

May 24
Ellisa Sun Band
 Velvet. Indoor. Folk

May 25
Doc Ryan and The Wychus Creek Band
 Faith, Hope and Chairty Vineyards. Outdoor. Folk

May 25
Jess Ryan Band
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Folk

May 25
Lindy Gravelle
Eagle Crest. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

May 25
The Substitutes
 Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

May 25
Bobby Lindstrom
The Loft. Indoor. Blues

May 25
Tumalo Jam!
 Tumalo. Outdoor. Mix
A benefit for Cascades Theater! There will be live music on a hay shed stage, food trucks, prizes, costumes and plenty of drinks to go around.

May 25
Leadbetter Band Release Party
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Rock

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

May 28
Tim Cruise
Hub City. Indoor. Rock

May 28
Carol Rossio
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jazz

May 28
Jim Roy and Steve Beaudry
The Blacksmith Restaurant. Indoor. Blues

May 30
Bad Lands Music – MOSley WOtta
High Desert Museum. Indoor. Hip-hop

May 30
Guardian of the Underdog
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Rock

May 30
Axel Thesleff, Bassmint & Theclectik
The Capitol. Indoor. electronic

May 30
Victor Johnson, Shonna Lyn & David Miller
The Commons. Outdoor. Mix

May 30
Shireen Amini
The Lot. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

May 31
Bond Brothers
Silver Moon Brewing Indoor. rock/blues

May 31
Pups on The Patio – Music from Brenn Hill
Immersion Brewing. Outdoor. Country

May 31
The Tangents
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

May 31
The Blank Tapes
Suttle Lodge Outdoor. Rock/soul

JUNE

June 1
Robert Meade
Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Folk

June 1
Dizzy Wright w/ Demrick & The Clumzys
The Domino Room. Indoor. Hip-hop

BRON WICKUM
  • Bron Wickum

June 1
HWY 97
La Pine Moose Lodge. Indoor. Rock

June 1
The Stirlings
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. rock/blues

June 1
Terry Robb
Little Bend House Concerts. Indoor. Blues

June 2
Bobby Lindstrom
10 Barrel West. Outdoor. Blues

June 2
David Miller
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

June 2
Puddles Pity Party
Tower Theatre. Indoor. OPera/comedy

June 3
Dark & Grey
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk

June 4
Tim Cruise
Hub City Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

June 4
The Vandels
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jazz

June 4
The Band of Heathens w/Reed Foehl
Volcanic Theatre Pub. Indoor. Rock

June 5
First Wednesday Jazz – Andy Warr
Bend Golf Club. Indoor.Jazz

June 6-8
Thrillbilly Deluxe
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Indoor. Country rock

June 7
Tyler Spencer
The Capitol. Indoor. electronic/fusion

June 7
Dive Bar Theology
Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Pop rock

June 7
Victory Swig
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jam

June 7
Maita
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Folk

June 8
Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Aggrolites & Tomorrow's Bad Seeds
The Domino Room. Indoor. Reggae

June 8
Dive Bar Theology
Silver Moon Brewing. Inside. Bluegrass

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

June 8
Moon Mountain Ramblers
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Hip-hop/Funk/R&B

June 9
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Father John Misty
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock

June 9
COCC Big Band
Tower Theatre. Indoor. Jazz

June 12
Rize Up with Roy Zimmerman
 Unitarian Universalists of Central Oregon. Indoor. Comedy

June 12
Thrown Out Bones
The Capitol. Indoor. rock

June 13
Fox and Bones
Brown Owl. Outdoor. Folk

June 14
Bret Bollinger & The Bad Habits + E.N. Young
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Rock

June 14
Megan Diana
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Soul/pop

June 14
Idle Poets
Cabin 22. Indoor. Jazz

June 15
The Offspring w/ Johnny Two Bags
The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock

June 15
Downhill Ryder
Cabin 22. Indoor. Rock

June 15
John Hoover and The Mighty Quinns
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards. Outdoor. Rock

June 15
An evening with The Roots
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Hip-hop/Funk/R&B
Currently sitting as the house band on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon – The Roots aren't able to tour as much as they once did. Luckily for us, they're stopping in Bend! This is a chance to see one of the greatest bands doing what they do best – absolutely crushing a live performance.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

June 18
Anonymous w/ J Meast, Clumzys, Hobbyist & White Houze Fam
The Capitol. Indoor. Hip-hop

June 19
Blue October w/ Mona
The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock

June 20
John Mayall w/Tommy Odetto
Tower Theatre. Indoor. blues

June 20-23
4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch. Outdoor. Mix
4 days and 3 nights of music, art and more. This marks the 12th annual 4 Peaks Music Festival, and as usual, the lineup is worth catching. Notable acts include Los Lobos. Rising Appalachia, The Lil Smokies, Andy Frasco and The U.N., and more!

June 21
Jacob Miller w/ Joshua Thomas
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. pop/folk

June 22
Sublime w/ Rome and Common Kings
Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Punk
Sublime isn't dead – and never will be. These punk-reggae rockers are still fun to listen to all these years later. Catching them in the heat of the summer is the perfect way to experience all that is Sublime.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

June 22
Cherry Poppin' Daddies
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Punk/Ska/Swing

June 22
Will West and the Friendly Strangers
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Americana

June 23
Rebelution
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Reggae

June 27
As Cities Burn w/ All Get Out & Many Rooms
The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock

June 27
Michael Franti & Spearhead and Ziggy Marley
Les Schwab Amphitheater.Outdoor. Pop/Reggae

COURTESY LES SCHWAB AMPITHEATER
  • Courtesy Les Schwab Ampitheater

June 27
Bass in the Basement
The Capitol. Indoor. DJ/Electronic

June 27
Josh Ritter
Sisters High School. Indoor. indie rock

June 28
My Evergreen Soul + Tay and the Janglahdahs
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock/folk

June 28
The Quick and Easy Boys
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. rock

June 29
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Folk/Jazz

June 29
The Claypool Lennon Delirium w/ UNI
Midtown Ballroom. Indoor. ROCK

JULY

July 1
The Graduates – Simon & Garfunkel Tribute
Open Door Wine Bar. Outdoor. Folk

July 2
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers
Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Country

July 3
Circle of Willis
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative

July 4
Freedom Fest – GBots and The Journeymen w/ Leadbetter Band
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative

July 4
MEEKOH
Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. R&B

July 4
Dive Bar Theology
Wild Bleu. Outdoor. Pop-rock

July 4-7
LRS Country Music Festival
Lazy Rockin' Stirrup Ranch. Outdoor. Country
Featuring Craig Morgan, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam and more, this festival is set to be a paradise for any county music lover. Tent and glamping spots are offered to make this a fun-filled weekend.

July 5
Coyote Willow
The Pickled Pig. Indoor. Folk

July 5
Summer Cannibals
The Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock

July 5
Dr Green Dreams
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Rock

July 5
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Jazz

July 5-7
Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival
Wheeler County Courthouse Park. Outdoor. Bluegrass

July 6
Coyote Willow
Chow. Outdoor. Folk

July 6
Blaze and Kelly
Elk Lake Resort and Marina. Outdoor. Folk

July 6
Tony Smiley
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Alternative

July 6
Boxcar String Band
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Blues/rock

July 7
Downhill Ryder
The Brown Owl. Outdoor. Rock

July 9
Chiringa
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Latin

July 10
Honey Don't
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk

July 10
Jason Eady
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Country

July 11
Toast & Jam
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Folk

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

July 11
North By North
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Rock

July 11
Chris Baron & Megan Cronin
Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk

July 12-14
Bend Summer Festival
Bend Summer Festival. Outdoor. Mix
Headliners include Floater, James Otto, Kalimba the Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire and more! Plenty of local acts all share the stage as well.

July 12
She Said, He Said
The Blacksmith Restaurant. Indoor. Jazz

July 12
Dive Bar Theology
Thump Coffee. Indoor. Pop-rock

July 12
High Street Band
Sunriver Concert Series. Outdoor. Swing

July 12
Toast & Jam
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk

July 12
Low Bar Chorale
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Pop choir

July 13
The 3 of We
Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Instrumental

July 13
Candy-O – Tribute to the Cars
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

July 13
Slightly Stoopid w/ Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu and HIRIE
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Reggae

July 14
Bobby Lindstrom
Pronghorn Clubhouse. Indoor. Blues

July 17
Red Elvises
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Rock

July 17
Familiar Souls
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock

July 19
Precious Byrd
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Dance rock

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

July 19
Loch Lomond
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Indie Folk

July 19
The High Street Band
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards. Outdoor. Dance tunes

July 19
Allan Byer Project
Juniper Golf Club. Outdoor. Americana

July 19
Cody Johnson w/ Jacob Bryant – SOLD OUT
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country

July 19
Micky and the Motorcars
Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Alt-country

July 19
Jelly Bread
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Funk/Rock

July 19
Sleepless Truckers
Silver Moon Brewing. Outdoor. Americana

July 20
Private Piano Concert at Summer Lake
Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. Piano

July 20
The Stacy Jones Band
Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Blues

July 20
Puppeteers For Fears
The Capitol. Indoor. Puppet rock band

July 21
In a Landscape: Mt. Bachelor Performance
Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. Piano

July 22
Coyote Willow
North Side Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk

July 22
Bradford Loomis
The Open Door. Outdoor. Americana

July 24
Melissa Etheridge
SHARC John Gray Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop

July 24
Elwood
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative

July 25
NPT Benefit: Appaloosa, Jennifer Conli & Tara Snow
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk

July 25
Ward Davis
The Domino Room. Indoor. Alt-country

July 25
Downhill Ryder
CE Lovejoys Market. Outdoor. Rock

July 25
Fox and Bones
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Folk

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

July 26
Jenny Don't and the Spurts
 Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Country rock

July 26
Allan Byer Project
 Market Of Choice. Outdoor. Americana

July 26
G Bots and the Journeymen w/ Special Guests
 Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Rock

July 26
CJ Mickens Music
Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Outdoor. R&B

July 26
Mosley WOtta
Century Center. Indoor. Hip-hop

July 26
King Ropes
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Psychedelic rock

July 26-27
Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival
Village Green Park. Outdoor. Festival

July 26-28
Genesis Arts Music Festival
McKenzie Highway. Outdoor. Electronic

July 26-28
7th Annual Newberry Event
Newberry National Volcanic Monument. Outdoor. Festival
A 3-day festival raising money to help defeat MS! Kids under 13 are free. Camp out and enjoy a great few days of music!

July 27
Gold Dust - A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock

July 27
Juju Eyeball
Cabin 22. Indoor

July 30
The Beths
Volcanic Theatre Pub. Indoor. Pop-rock

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

July 31
Collective Soul
Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Alternative rock

July 31
Tone Red
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Soul

AUGUST

August 1
Old Dominion
Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country/Rock

August 1
SoDown
The Domino Room. Indoor. electronic

August 1
Tyler Childers
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country

August 2
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country rock

August 2
Austin Miller + Kelli Schaefer
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Americana

August 3
Blind Pilot
Tower Theatre. Indoor. Indie folk

August 3
Appetite For Deception – Guns 'N' Roses Tribute Band
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock

August 3
Michael Ray
Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country

August 4
The 3 of We
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Instrumental .

August 7
Moon Mountain Ramblers
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Bluegrass

August 8
Asleep at the Wheel
Crook Country Fairgrounds. Outdoor. Country

August 8
Lord Huron & Shakey Graves
Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Alternative
From Shakey Grave's high energy and Lord Huron's atmospheric sound – get ready to be blown away. As part of the Clear Summer Nights concert series, this is sure to be one of the best shows for the summer in Central Oregon.

COURTESY ATHLETIC CLUB OF BEND
  • Courtesy Athletic Club of Bend

August 9
Bear Clouds and Lighters as Guns
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock

August 9
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Funk

August 9
Billy Lund and Whiskey Weekend
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Country

August 10
Systr Skin-Nerd - Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock

August 10
B-52's w/ OMD & Berlin
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop-rock

August 10
7th Annual Christmas Valley Music Festival
Christmas Valley. Outdoor. Mix

August 10
Toast & Jam
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Folk

August 10
Rob Wynia of Floater & The Sound
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Alternative

August 10
HWY 97
Brown Owl. Outdoor. Rock

August 13
Avett Brothers w/Lake Street Drive
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Alternative

August 14
Tony Smiley
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock

August 15
Skybound Blue
Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. Americana

August 16
Alela Diane + Weezy Ford
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Alternative

August 17
Petty Fever – Tom Petty Tribute
Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock

August 17
Larkspur Stand
Brown Owl. Outdoor. Americana

August 18
Of Good Nature
Akamai Woodworks. Indoor. Reggae/Rock

August 18
Love and Theft
Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Country-rock

August 20
John Butler Trio + Trevor Hall
Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Rock/Reggae

August 20
Josh Groban
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop

August 21
Shady GroOove
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Funk

August 22
NPT Benefit: Auzzie Mark McCord, Jimmy Jo and Ellen Jakab & Linda Martin
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk

August 22
Leftover Salmon
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Bluegrass

August 23
Sean Watkins & The Bee Eaters
Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

August 23
Cosmic Evolution
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Jam

August 23 & 24
Dave & Melody Hill
Tumalo Feed Co. Steak House. Indoor. Americana

August 24
Cake
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock

August 26
Muzicka
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. slovak folk

August 28
Dive Bar Theology
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Pop-rock

August 28
Amber Sweeney
McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Soul

August 29
Chris Janson
Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country

August 30
Lakeside Dinner Concert w/ Bend Camerata
Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. A cappella

August 30
Alex Crowson w/ Jeffrey Silverstein
Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Folk

August 30
Precious Byrd
Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Dance rock

August 31
Bobby Lindstrom Band
Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill. Outdoor. Rock/Blues

August 31
Green Mountain Guild
LOGE Entrada. Outdoor. Folk

SEPTEMBER

September 1
Toast & Jam
Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. Folk

September 1
Verses
Journey Church. Indoor. Christian Pop

September 2
Mark Ransom and The Mostest
Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock

September 6-8
Sisters Folk Festival
Sisters. Outdoor. Folk/Bluegrass/Alternative
The SFF is back again for another great year of tunes. Highlights include Bruce Cockburn, The Hamiltones, Kuinka, The East Pointers, The Suitcase Junket and more! Grab your tickets now and get ready to partake in a Central Oregon summer favorite.

September 9
Sutton James
Immersion Brewing. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

September 11
Dive Bar Theology
Pronghorn Resort. Outdoor. Pop rock

September 14
Gary Clark Jr.
Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock/R&B
Gary Clark Jr. is a blend of rock, hip-hop, soul, punk and even more. As one of the true superstars in music today and for many years, it would be a shame to miss his performance. His newest album, "This Land," was released in February of 2019 and stands as one of the best albums of the year.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

September 16
Keith Harkin
Domino Room. Indoor. Folk

September 18
Millencolin
The Domino Room. Indoor. Punk

September 20
Electric Blue Yonder
Spoken Moto. Indoor. Americana

