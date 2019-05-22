Looking to plan your summer of shows? 

ONGOING MUSIC

Mondays until further notice

The Bluegrass Collective

On Tap. Outdoor. Bluegrass

Tuesdays until further notice

Tim Cruise

Hub City Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

Thursdays until further notice

Riverhouse Music Series

Currents at the Riverhouse. Indoor. Mix of genres

Every other Thursday

KC Flynn

Cabin 22. Indoor. Country rock

Fridays & Saturdays through 8/30

Pat Thomas

Tumalo Feed Co. Steak House. Indoor. Country

MAY

May 23

Bill Powers

Humm Kombucha. Indoor. Folk

May 23

The Stirlings

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

May 23

Long Tall Eddy

Spoken Moto. Indoor. Country

May 23

Darien Campo, Declan Hertel, Holly Wilson and Nathan Schierbeek

The Commons. Outdoor.

May 23

Alchemist Energy

The Lot. Outdoor. Mix

May 24

Rainbow Girls

The Belfry. Indoor. Folk

Submitted

May 24

Cosmic Evolution

Cabin 22. Indoor. Jam

May 24

Lindy Gravelle

Eagle Crest. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

May 24

Honey Don't

Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Folk

May 24

Ellisa Sun Band

Velvet. Indoor. Folk

May 25

Doc Ryan and The Wychus Creek Band

Faith, Hope and Chairty Vineyards. Outdoor. Folk

May 25

Jess Ryan Band

McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Folk

May 25

Lindy Gravelle

Eagle Crest. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

May 25

The Substitutes

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

May 25

Bobby Lindstrom

The Loft. Indoor. Blues

May 25

Tumalo Jam!

Tumalo. Outdoor. Mix

A benefit for Cascades Theater! There will be live music on a hay shed stage, food trucks, prizes, costumes and plenty of drinks to go around.

May 25

Leadbetter Band Release Party

Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Rock

Submitted

May 28

Tim Cruise

Hub City. Indoor. Rock

May 28

Carol Rossio

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jazz

May 28

Jim Roy and Steve Beaudry

The Blacksmith Restaurant. Indoor. Blues

May 30

Bad Lands Music – MOSley WOtta

High Desert Museum. Indoor. Hip-hop

May 30

Guardian of the Underdog

McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Rock

May 30

Axel Thesleff, Bassmint & Theclectik

The Capitol. Indoor. electronic

May 30

Victor Johnson, Shonna Lyn & David Miller

The Commons. Outdoor. Mix

May 30

Shireen Amini

The Lot. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

May 31

Bond Brothers

Silver Moon Brewing Indoor. rock/blues

May 31

Pups on The Patio – Music from Brenn Hill

Immersion Brewing. Outdoor. Country

May 31

The Tangents

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

May 31

The Blank Tapes

Suttle Lodge Outdoor. Rock/soul

JUNE



June 1

Robert Meade

Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Folk

June 1

Dizzy Wright w/ Demrick & The Clumzys

The Domino Room. Indoor. Hip-hop

Bron Wickum

June 1

HWY 97

La Pine Moose Lodge. Indoor. Rock

June 1

The Stirlings

Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. rock/blues

June 1

Terry Robb

Little Bend House Concerts. Indoor. Blues

June 2

Bobby Lindstrom

10 Barrel West. Outdoor. Blues

June 2

David Miller

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

June 2

Puddles Pity Party

Tower Theatre. Indoor. OPera/comedy

June 3

Dark & Grey

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk

June 4

Tim Cruise

Hub City Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

June 4

The Vandels

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jazz

June 4

The Band of Heathens w/Reed Foehl

Volcanic Theatre Pub. Indoor. Rock

June 5

First Wednesday Jazz – Andy Warr

Bend Golf Club. Indoor.Jazz

June 6-8

Thrillbilly Deluxe

Hardtails Bar & Grill. Indoor. Country rock

June 7

Tyler Spencer

The Capitol. Indoor. electronic/fusion

June 7

Dive Bar Theology

Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Pop rock

June 7

Victory Swig

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Jam

June 7

Maita

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Folk

June 8

Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Aggrolites & Tomorrow's Bad Seeds

The Domino Room. Indoor. Reggae

June 8

Dive Bar Theology

Silver Moon Brewing. Inside. Bluegrass

Submitted

June 8

Moon Mountain Ramblers

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Hip-hop/Funk/R&B

June 9

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Father John Misty

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock

June 9

COCC Big Band

Tower Theatre. Indoor. Jazz

June 12

Rize Up with Roy Zimmerman

Unitarian Universalists of Central Oregon. Indoor. Comedy

June 12

Thrown Out Bones

The Capitol. Indoor. rock

June 13

Fox and Bones

Brown Owl. Outdoor. Folk

June 14

Bret Bollinger & The Bad Habits + E.N. Young

Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Rock

June 14

Megan Diana

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Soul/pop

June 14

Idle Poets

Cabin 22. Indoor. Jazz

June 15

The Offspring w/ Johnny Two Bags

The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock

June 15

Downhill Ryder

Cabin 22. Indoor. Rock

June 15

John Hoover and The Mighty Quinns

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards. Outdoor. Rock

June 15

An evening with The Roots

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Hip-hop/Funk/R&B

Currently sitting as the house band on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon – The Roots aren't able to tour as much as they once did. Luckily for us, they're stopping in Bend! This is a chance to see one of the greatest bands doing what they do best – absolutely crushing a live performance.

Submitted

June 18

Anonymous w/ J Meast, Clumzys, Hobbyist & White Houze Fam

The Capitol. Indoor. Hip-hop

June 19

Blue October w/ Mona

The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock

June 20

John Mayall w/Tommy Odetto

Tower Theatre. Indoor. blues

June 20-23

4 Peaks Music Festival

Stevenson Ranch. Outdoor. Mix

4 days and 3 nights of music, art and more. This marks the 12th annual 4 Peaks Music Festival, and as usual, the lineup is worth catching. Notable acts include Los Lobos. Rising Appalachia, The Lil Smokies, Andy Frasco and The U.N., and more!

June 21

Jacob Miller w/ Joshua Thomas

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. pop/folk

June 22

Sublime w/ Rome and Common Kings

Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Punk

Sublime isn't dead – and never will be. These punk-reggae rockers are still fun to listen to all these years later. Catching them in the heat of the summer is the perfect way to experience all that is Sublime.

Submitted

June 22

Cherry Poppin' Daddies

Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Punk/Ska/Swing

June 22

Will West and the Friendly Strangers

Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Americana

June 23

Rebelution

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Reggae

June 27

As Cities Burn w/ All Get Out & Many Rooms

The Domino Room. Indoor. Rock

June 27

Michael Franti & Spearhead and Ziggy Marley

Les Schwab Amphitheater.Outdoor. Pop/Reggae

Courtesy Les Schwab Ampitheater

June 27

Bass in the Basement

The Capitol. Indoor. DJ/Electronic

June 27

Josh Ritter

Sisters High School. Indoor. indie rock

June 28

My Evergreen Soul + Tay and the Janglahdahs

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock/folk

June 28

The Quick and Easy Boys

Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. rock

June 29

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Folk/Jazz

June 29

The Claypool Lennon Delirium w/ UNI

Midtown Ballroom. Indoor. ROCK

JULY

The Graduates – Simon & Garfunkel Tribute

Open Door Wine Bar.Folk

July 2

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers

Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Country

July 3

Circle of Willis

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative

July 4

Freedom Fest – GBots and The Journeymen w/ Leadbetter Band

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative

July 4

MEEKOH

Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. R&B

July 4

Dive Bar Theology

Wild Bleu. Outdoor. Pop-rock

July 4-7

LRS Country Music Festival

Lazy Rockin' Stirrup Ranch. Outdoor. Country

Featuring Craig Morgan, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam and more, this festival is set to be a paradise for any county music lover. Tent and glamping spots are offered to make this a fun-filled weekend.

July 5

Coyote Willow

The Pickled Pig. Indoor. Folk

July 5

Summer Cannibals

The Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock

July 5

Dr Green Dreams

Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Rock

July 5

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Jazz

July 5-7

Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival

Wheeler County Courthouse Park. Outdoor. Bluegrass

July 6

Coyote Willow

Chow. Outdoor. Folk

July 6

Blaze and Kelly

Elk Lake Resort and Marina. Outdoor. Folk

July 6

Tony Smiley

Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Alternative

July 6

Boxcar String Band

Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Blues/rock

July 7

Downhill Ryder

The Brown Owl. Outdoor. Rock

July 9

Chiringa

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Latin

July 10

Honey Don't

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk

July 10

Jason Eady

McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Country

July 11

Toast & Jam

Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Folk

Submitted

July 11

North By North

Spoken Moto. Indoor. Rock

July 11

Chris Baron & Megan Cronin

Northside Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk

July 12-14

Bend Summer Festival

Bend Summer Festival. Outdoor. Mix

Headliners include Floater, James Otto, Kalimba the Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire and more! Plenty of local acts all share the stage as well.

July 12

She Said, He Said

The Blacksmith Restaurant. Indoor. Jazz

July 12

Dive Bar Theology

Thump Coffee. Indoor. Pop-rock

July 12

High Street Band

Sunriver Concert Series. Outdoor. Swing

July 12

Toast & Jam

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk

July 12

Low Bar Chorale

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Pop choir

July 13

The 3 of We

Bend Brewing Company. Outdoor. Instrumental

July 13

Candy-O – Tribute to the Cars

Hardtails Bar & Grill. Indoor. Rock

July 13

Slightly Stoopid w/ Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu and HIRIE

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Reggae

July 14

Bobby Lindstrom

Pronghorn Clubhouse. Indoor. Blues

July 17

Red Elvises

McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Rock

July 17

Familiar Souls

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock

July 19

Precious Byrd

Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Dance rock

Submitted

July 19

Loch Lomond

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Indie Folk

July 19

The High Street Band

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards. Outdoor. Dance tunes

July 19

Allan Byer Project

Juniper Golf Club. Outdoor. Americana

July 19

Cody Johnson w/ Jacob Bryant – SOLD OUT

Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country

July 19

Micky and the Motorcars

Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Alt-country

July 19

Jelly Bread

Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Funk/Rock

July 19

Sleepless Truckers

Silver Moon Brewing. Outdoor. Americana

July 20

Private Piano Concert at Summer Lake

Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. Piano

July 20

The Stacy Jones Band

Silver Moon Brewing. Indoor. Blues

July 20

Puppeteers For Fears

The Capitol. Indoor. Puppet rock band

July 21

In a Landscape: Mt. Bachelor Performance

Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. Piano

July 22

Coyote Willow

North Side Bar & Grill. Indoor. Folk

July 22

Bradford Loomis

The Open Door. Outdoor. Americana

July 24

Melissa Etheridge

SHARC John Gray Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop

July 24

Elwood

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Alternative

July 25

NPT Benefit: Appaloosa, Jennifer Conli & Tara Snow

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk

July 25

Ward Davis

The Domino Room. Indoor. Alt-country

July 25

Downhill Ryder

CE Lovejoys Market. Outdoor. Rock

July 25

Fox and Bones

Spoken Moto. Indoor. Folk

Submitted

July 26

Jenny Don't and the Spurts

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Country rock

July 26

Allan Byer Project

Market Of Choice. Outdoor. Americana

July 26

G Bots and the Journeymen w/ Special Guests

Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Rock

July 26

CJ Mickens Music

Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Outdoor. R&B

July 26

Mosley WOtta

Century Center. Indoor. Hip-hop

July 26

King Ropes

Spoken Moto. Indoor. Psychedelic rock

July 26-27

Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival

Village Green Park. Outdoor. Festival

July 26-28

Genesis Arts Music Festival

McKenzie Highway. Outdoor. Electronic

July 26-28

7th Annual Newberry Event

Newberry National Volcanic Monument. Outdoor. Festival

A 3-day festival raising money to help defeat MS! Kids under 13 are free. Camp out and enjoy a great few days of music!

July 27

Gold Dust - A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock

July 27

Juju Eyeball

Cabin 22. Indoor

July 30

The Beths

Volcanic Theatre Pub. Indoor. Pop-rock

Submitted

July 31

Collective Soul

Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Alternative rock

July 31

Tone Red

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Soul

AUGUST

August 1

Old Dominion

Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country/Rock

August 1

SoDown

The Domino Room. Indoor. electronic

August 1

Tyler Childers

Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country

August 2

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country rock

August 2

Austin Miller + Kelli Schaefer

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Americana

August 3

Blind Pilot

Tower Theatre. Indoor. Indie folk

August 3

Appetite For Deception – Guns 'N' Roses Tribute Band

Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock

August 3

Michael Ray

Deschutes County Fair. Indoor. Country

August 4

The 3 of We

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Instrumental .

August 7

Moon Mountain Ramblers

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Bluegrass

August 8

Asleep at the Wheel

Crook Country Fairgrounds. Outdoor. Country

August 8

Lord Huron & Shakey Graves

Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Alternative

From Shakey Grave's high energy and Lord Huron's atmospheric sound – get ready to be blown away. As part of the Clear Summer Nights concert series, this is sure to be one of the best shows for the summer in Central Oregon.

Courtesy Athletic Club of Bend

August 9

Bear Clouds and Lighters as Guns

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Rock

August 9

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Funk

August 9

Billy Lund and Whiskey Weekend

Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Country

August 10

Systr Skin-Nerd - Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock

August 10

B-52's w/ OMD & Berlin

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop-rock

August 10

7th Annual Christmas Valley Music Festival

Christmas Valley. Outdoor. Mix

August 10

Toast & Jam

Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Folk

August 10

Rob Wynia of Floater & The Sound

Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Alternative

August 10

HWY 97

Brown Owl. Outdoor. Rock

August 13

Avett Brothers w/Lake Street Drive

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Alternative

August 14

Tony Smiley

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock

August 15

Skybound Blue

Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. Americana

August 16

Alela Diane + Weezy Ford

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Alternative

August 17

Petty Fever – Tom Petty Tribute

Hardtails Bar & Grill. Outdoor. Rock

August 17

Larkspur Stand

Brown Owl. Outdoor. Americana

August 18

Of Good Nature

Akamai Woodworks. Indoor. Reggae/Rock

August 18

Love and Theft

Seventh Mountain Resort. Outdoor. Country-rock

August 20

John Butler Trio + Trevor Hall

Athletic Club of Bend. Outdoor. Rock/Reggae

August 20

Josh Groban

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Pop

August 21

Shady GroOove

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Funk

August 22

NPT Benefit: Auzzie Mark McCord, Jimmy Jo and Ellen Jakab & Linda Martin

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Folk

August 22

Leftover Salmon

Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Bluegrass

August 23

Sean Watkins & The Bee Eaters

Sisters Saloon. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

August 23

Cosmic Evolution

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Jam

August 23 & 24

Dave & Melody Hill

Tumalo Feed Co. Steak House. Indoor. Americana

August 24

Cake

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock

August 26

Muzicka

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. slovak folk

August 28

Dive Bar Theology

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Pop-rock

August 28

Amber Sweeney

McMenamins Old St. Francis School. Indoor. Soul

August 29

Chris Janson

Oregon Spirit Distillers. Outdoor. Country

August 30

Lakeside Dinner Concert w/ Bend Camerata

Wanderlust Tours. Outdoor. A cappella

August 30

Alex Crowson w/ Jeffrey Silverstein

Suttle Lodge. Outdoor. Folk

August 30

Precious Byrd

Sunriver Resort. Outdoor. Dance rock

August 31

Bobby Lindstrom Band

Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill. Outdoor. Rock/Blues

August 31

Green Mountain Guild

LOGE Entrada. Outdoor. Folk

SEPTEMBER

September 1

Toast & Jam

Brasada Ranch. Outdoor. Folk

September 1

Verses

Journey Church. Indoor. Christian Pop

September 2

Mark Ransom and The Mostest

Worthy Brewing. Outdoor. Rock



September 6-8

Sisters Folk Festival

Sisters. Outdoor. Folk/Bluegrass/Alternative

The SFF is back again for another great year of tunes. Highlights include Bruce Cockburn, The Hamiltones, Kuinka, The East Pointers, The Suitcase Junket and more! Grab your tickets now and get ready to partake in a Central Oregon summer favorite.

September 9

Sutton James

Immersion Brewing. Outdoor. Singer/Songwriter

September 11

Dive Bar Theology

Pronghorn Resort. Outdoor. Pop rock

September 14

Gary Clark Jr.

Les Schwab Amphitheater. Outdoor. Rock/R&B

Gary Clark Jr. is a blend of rock, hip-hop, soul, punk and even more. As one of the true superstars in music today and for many years, it would be a shame to miss his performance. His newest album, "This Land," was released in February of 2019 and stands as one of the best albums of the year.

Submitted

September 16

Keith Harkin

Domino Room. Indoor. Folk

September 18

Millencolin

The Domino Room. Indoor. Punk

September 20

Electric Blue Yonder

Spoken Moto. Indoor. Americana