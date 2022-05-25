Summer Safety 

S
ummer in Central Oregon means
soaring temperatures, water play
and of course, loads of festivals and
events. Parents are right to experience
some level of worry as they head out into
the High Desert heat with the kids in tow.
With a little education and preparation,
though, parents can keep the summer
carefree and focus on the fun.
The following are the top risks kids face in
Central Oregon during the summer
months
and some parenting tips to help keep kids
safe, healthy and having all the fun.
Sunburns & Heat Stroke
The sun poses one of the biggest
threats to a child’s health during the
summer months. Children are highly
susceptible to sunburns and heat stroke,
especially when spending extended
time outdoors. Always keep a bottle of
sunscreen on you. Have your children
wear sunhats and sunglasses whenever
possible, as well as sun-protective clothing
that is UPF 50+.
While there are plenty of preventative
measures to avoid sunburns, heat stroke
in children is a little bit more difficult to
not only identify, but also avoid. Typically,
kids may not notice that they’re getting too
hot or dehydrated. You can prevent heat
stroke by scheduling regular water and
rest breaks, having children play outside
during the cooler times of day, staying in
shaded areas during the hotter times and
dressing them in loose-fitting cool clothing.
Signs of heatstroke in babies and
children include:
•
Flushed, hot skin (maybe dry)
•
Rapid breathing and heartbeat
•
Nausea and vomiting
•
Confusion and disorientation
•
Headaches
•
Fever
•
Irritability and lethargy
If heatstroke symptoms occur:
•
Immediately move your child to a cool
environment.
•
Apply cool cloths to the skin.
•
Encourage your child to hydrate
and rest.
If your child is losing consciousness
or you are otherwise concerned, seek
medical assistance right away!
Water Safety
With an abundance of lakes and rivers,
Central Oregon offers lots of opportunity
for waterplay. Unfortunately, drowning is
the number-one leading cause of injury
and death for children one to four years
of age. Water safety should always be the
top priority.
Simple drowning prevention
tips for parents provided by the Centers for
Disease Control & Prevention include:
•
Teach kids water safety. Formal
swimming lessons are best.
•
Designate
a responsible adult to
supervise children while in or near
water.
•
Life jackets should be worn by
younger, weaker swimmers and while
in natural sources of water.
•
Make sure every adult knows CPR.
•
Use the buddy system and make sure
everyone swims with a friend.
Keeping Track of the Kids
You’ve likely got your favorite festivals
on the summer calendar by now. With the
family in tow, it’s not easy to keep track of
the little buggers when you are out and
about. The following are tips to help avoid
losing a child in a large crowd:
•
Make sure older kids have their phones
on them and keep them charged.
•
When children are old enough, have
them memorize their parents’ names
and phone numbers.
•
Write your contact information on a
card and have your child carry it in their
pocket.
•
Arrange a meeting place in case a
family member gets lost or separated.
•
Dress your child in bright, easily
identifiable clothes.
•
Take a photo of your children on the day
of the event.
•
Consider getting a GPS tracker in the
form of a watch, clip-on or bracelet
for your kids. Joibit, Apple AirTag and
SyncUp Kids Watch are some options.
If your kiddo does manage to slip away,
don’t panic! If you have a partner with you,
one of you should stay put in case your child
comes looking for you, and the other should
check the nearby area. If you are in a public
place with security, contact security for help.
If your instincts tell you security isn’t enough,
don’t hesitate to reach out to the local police