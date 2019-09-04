Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 04, 2019 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Summer's Not Over Until You Get Hopped Up on Beer Slushies 

Local taprooms feature frozen beer: the adults-only version of summertime slush

By

It's no secret that Central Oregon breweries have become the tastemakers of the beer scene, both locally and nationwide. So, when 10 Barrel Brewing announced this summer that it would be transforming its Crush sour beers into beer slushies, other breweries took notice. I toured a few local taprooms to explore and compare the varieties of frozen beer being served around town. The results were crushingly superb.

The original 10 Barrel Crushie made with their Raspberry Sour. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • The original 10 Barrel Crushie made with their Raspberry Sour.

The first taproom on the tour was Wild Ride Brewing. Located in the heart of downtown Redmond, family friendly Wild Ride has a handful of seasonal brews available for the summer, and for adult slushies. My companion and I chose two frozen libations: the Tarty for the Party and the Cold Chillin'. The Tarty starts with a pour of the Cherry-Lemon Sour Ale, finished with a float of lemonade slush. The Chillin' is made up of a frosty pint of Vanilla Cream Ale, topped with an Orange Crush slushie iceberg. What we loved about the Chillin': its slightly nostalgic characteristics, reminiscent of adolescent summer days cooling off with a Creamsicle. However, the Tarty was the choice slushie of our visit; the lemonade float delivering a balanced sweetness as it filtered each sip of the tart cherry ale.

Now this is a slushie beer that I could enjoy more than one of! click to tweet

Making our way south, we stopped at Bend's newest hip taproom, Boss Rambler Beer Club, which has been featuring the addition of 'frozen foam' to its brews. Curiosity, more than anything, led me to this destination. While you can top any of the beers with the frozen float, they do recommend the Lite Beer, as this is what the flurry iceberg is made of. Imagine a picturesque head on your beer that never fizzles away. Although it's not a flavored slush concoction, it's very conducive to keeping your beer ice-cold down to the last gulp.

click to enlarge No, it’s not a movie set, it’s frozen beer foam! - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • No, it’s not a movie set, it’s frozen beer foam!

Finally, we made our way to 10 Barrel Brewing. I chatted with the on-duty bartender, Brennen Pebbles, about the hit summer drink. Crushies are made with Raspberry Crush and citric acid, which keeps them homogenous. Looking around the Eastside pub, Crushies appeared to be a hit—so much that at least one customer at every table was enjoying them. Pebbles poured me a tulip glass of the Crushie, allowing me to sample the slush before offering his doctored version of the drink.

"If you want to make this even better, try adding a float of red wine and topping of whipped cream," he suggested. Now this is a slushie beer that I could enjoy more than one of! The addition of the house red wine softens the sour just enough to offer a sweet smoothness that Pebbles compares to raspberry cheesecake.

While I never intended for this slushie tour to become a competition, it's my due diligence to offer my unbiased tasting results. I would enjoy each of those beers again, but 10 Barrel crushed the competition. I think it's safe to say that I've found a new dessert favorite during my pub visits: the Raspberry Cheesecake Crushie.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 4-11, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Nancy Patterson

  • Rocking the Ramen

    Rocking the Ramen

    Miyagi breaks into the niche market of Japanese pulled noodles in the fast-evolving Box Factory
    • by Nancy Patterson
    • Aug 28, 2019
  • From Rock 'n Roll to Carts 'n Pods

    From Rock 'n Roll to Carts 'n Pods

    The Podski food cart lot expands with a new 1,000-square-foot building
    • by Nancy Patterson
    • Aug 21, 2019
  • #TB: Cork &amp; Barrel

    #TB: Cork & Barrel

    Scenes from the annual fundraiser for KIDS Center, with plenty of foodie delights
    • by Nancy Patterson
    • Aug 1, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation