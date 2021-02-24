Summit and Century West: Navigating the Way, West Side 

Summit West—filled with high-end homes, many of "comfortable" size—is the fastest-growing zone on Bend's west side, or as some reference it, The Way Westside. Even though the blank spots are filling in with new homes and businesses, the area once considered the "west side wilderness" has many great features to explore.

Bend is a bike town, and Summit West and the adjacent Century West neighborhoods are both very bicycle friendly. Paved pathways along the West Bend Trail make for smooth rolling without the hazards of vehicular traffic and are popular with families and walkers alike. Crossing the intersection of Skyliners Road and Mt. Washington, cyclists can head into Northwest Crossing via the bike lane or continue up the paved West Bend Trail paralleling Skyliners Road.

Jared Moss

Phil's Trailhead is Bend's well-known bike network and the start of over 300 miles of single track mountain biking winding throughout the Deschutes National Forest.

The popular Twin Bridges ride, a 34-mile loop, is one of the state's Oregon Scenic Bikeway routes, slicing its way through Summit West on its way to Shevlin Park, Tumalo and back toward downtown Bend, and is a "must ride" route for anyone who pedals a bike. Of course, the neighborhood also offers access to a "little-known area" called Phil's Trailhead, the beginning of the over 300 miles of single-track mountain biking trails, for which Bend is famous.

The people- and dog-friendly parks of Discovery and Overturf are two other gems in the area. Discovery Park is relatively new but gained instant popularity due to its location in Northwest Crossing and its open-space layout. Overturf Park takes a bit of sleuthing to find, but the search is well worth the effort. The Overturf Dog Park is one of Bend's "off-leash" dog parks, popular with Summit West inhabitants. Both the Cascade Highlands (paved) and Overturf Butte Trail serpentine up and around the Butte. Don't miss the Overturf Lookout, the site of a fire lookout from the 1940s.

All the exploration may lead you to quenching a thirst or filling an empty tummy, so don't miss Sparrow Bakery, Portello Wine Bar, Bend Pizza Kitchen, Nam Tok, Broken Top Bottle Shop or Washington, all located in the Northwest Crossing commercial zone.

Bend Park and Recreation District

Three Pines Park offers spectacular views, just above the equally stunning Shevlin Park.

Neighborhood: Century West and Summit West

Who lives here: Most of the homes in the neighborhoods are single-family residences occupied by a wide variety of family units. There are quite a few "empty-nesters" and active retirees, as well as families with children.

click to enlarge David Sword

Urban bikers, rejoice! The West Bend Trail offers plenty of off-road, safe cycling.

Housing stock: Most of the homes are single-family primary residences and townhomes, but the neighborhoods are becoming more diverse, with some cottage clusters, condos, work/live lofts, new apartment buildings and short term rental/vacation homes. Lots range from .03 to just over an acre, but are mostly in the .14 acre to .5 acre size range.

Median Sales price: $840,000

Reasons why people move here: Great location with convenient access to the Deschutes National Forest, the road to Mt Bachelor and the Cascade Lakes, and access to the trails of Shevlin Park & the Deschutes River; golf courses, restaurants, and businesses in Northwest Crossing; close to good schools and the OSU Cascade campus, the Old Mill District and downtown Bend!

Parks: Shevlin Park, Three Pines Park, Quail Park, Lewis & Clark Park, Discovery Park, Compass Park, the NW Crossing Dog Park, Overturf Park, Skyline Sports Complex & Alpine Park. Many subdivisions also have community parks & playgrounds.

Public Schools: High Lakes Elementary, William E. Miller Elementary, Pacific Crest Middle School, Cascade Middle School, & Summit High.

Report summary provided by: John and Sandy Kohlmoos, Brokers, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty